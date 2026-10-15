MadElaine, Max Romeo Hit No. 1 on U.S. Reggae iTunes Chart

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Italian reggae artist MadElaine has reached No. 1 on the U.S. Reggae iTunes singles chart with “Send the Praises Up,” her collaboration with reggae legend Max Romeo. The track appears on her 2026 album, From My Heart to Your Heart, which is under consideration for best reggae album during Grammy voting.

The project pairs MadElaine with a heavyweight lineup of Jamaican reggae voices, including Romeo, Cedric Myton of The Congos, Queen Ifrica, Luciano and Linval Thompson. Musicians recorded the album’s rhythms at Kingston’s Tuff Gong Studio, while vocal production took place at Mixing Lab, Anchor Recordings, Harry J Studios and Romeo’s home studio in Linstead.

“Working with these artistes was an absolute pleasure,” MadElaine said. “All of them are great legends who are recognized for their contribution to reggae music. The project started in 2023 and was completed and mastered by the end of 2025.”

MadElaine served as executive producer and collaborated with Jamaican producer Jordan Armond on the album, released in May.

Born Carlotta Jovino, MadElaine has performed across Latin America, with appearances in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Mexico and Costa Rica. In 2026, she also performed at the Bob Marley 81st Birthday Celebration at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, strengthening her connection to Jamaica’s roots-reggae tradition.