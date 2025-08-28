Montreal, Canada – Instead of recording new material for his twelfth album, singer Jah Cutta chose to cover songs he grew up on in St. Thomas parish, Jamaica. That album, ‘Jah Cutta Sings Gold’, was released in early August by Be Rich Productions, a company based in Montreal, Canada.

Jah Cutta has lived in that city for over 40 years, building a name on its lively reggae scene. He hopes his reggae take on songs like Percy Sledge’s My Prayer and Otis Redding’s That’s How Strong my Love Is, will win him even more fans.

“These are not only songs that I loved, I love the singers too. These are songs that inspired me, so that’s the main reason I did them,” said Jah Cutta.

The recording sessions for Jah Cutta Sings Gold began in late 2024 in Canada, but largely took place at the famed Tuff Gong studios in Kingston early this year. He assembled some of Jamaica’s top musicians for the project including bass guitarist Lloyd Parks, guitarist Dwight Pinkney, keyboardist Robbie Lyn and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

Two of the songs on the album are particularly special to him. They are Pitta Patta and Tears on My Pillow, originally done by Jamaican singer-songwriter Ernie Smith during the 1970s.

“That was great for me because I listened a lot to Ernie when I was a boy. He’s really a great songwriter,” he said.

Jah Cutta officially kicks off his promotion for Jah Cutta Sings Gold on August 30-31 with shows at Victoria Park in Saskatchewan, Canada.