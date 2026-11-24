The Dominica-born, Bronx-raised singer pairs familiar Christmas scenes with a call to carry the season’s goodwill through the rest of the year.

NEW YORK (SFLCN) — Dominica-born, Bronx-raised vocalist and composer Marie-Claire Giraud has released “At This Time of Year,” a Christmas song that celebrates giving and togetherness while asking listeners to hold on to that spirit long after the holidays end.

Giraud co-wrote the song with her producer, Jake Owen. It is available on all major streaming platforms.

Quick facts

Song: “At This Time of Year”

“At This Time of Year” Artist: Marie-Claire Giraud

Marie-Claire Giraud Written by: Marie-Claire Giraud and Jake Owen (also producer)

Marie-Claire Giraud and Jake Owen (also producer) Theme: Giving, togetherness and making the season’s kindness last all year

Giving, togetherness and making the season’s kindness last all year Where to listen: All major streaming platforms

A holiday song with a year-round message

The lyrics draw on familiar scenes of the season: voices raised in hymns and prayer, children waiting for the magic of Christmas, falling snowflakes, neighbors trading greetings and families sharing gifts, cake and open hearts.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year,” Giraud said. “I hope my song brings as much joy to listeners as I received writing and recording it.”

Beneath the festive imagery, the song makes a quieter point. In one verse, Giraud observes that people greet their neighbors warmly during the holidays in a way they often don’t the rest of the year — and wishes those feelings would last.

The song closes with a call for peace to reign throughout the year, a message aimed at listeners across cultures, generations and faiths.

Grammy consideration for ‘Technicolor Fantasy’

The single arrives during a busy stretch for Giraud. In October, her album “MY BIG BOLD & BEAUTIFUL TECHNICOLOR FANTASY” was entered for consideration for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in four categories, including Best Alternative Jazz Album. Her team called it one of the most significant recognitions of her career.

The album blends jazz, opera, pop and world music, drawing inspiration from Carmen Miranda and the Hollywood musicals of the 1940s and ’50s. Featured collaborations include:

Grammy-winning guitarist Vernon Reid on the retro-soul track “Honey Honey Baby”

on the retro-soul track “Honey Honey Baby” Opera star Sondra Radvanovsky on a jazz-inspired take on Offenbach’s “Barcarolle”

on a jazz-inspired take on Offenbach’s “Barcarolle” Lisa Marie Simmons on “BLU X,” an uplifting song about resilience and transformation

Giraud also reworks the jazz standard “It Had to Be You” with Brazilian samba rhythms.

From the United Nations to Dominica’s Jazz ’n Creole

Giraud has performed at the United Nations, Barclays Center, Central Park SummerStage, Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. Her club dates include Preservation Hall in New Orleans, Blues Alley in Washington, D.C., and Smalls Jazz Club and Joe’s Pub in New York.

She has also played festivals across the Caribbean, including her 2025 debut at Dominica’s Jazz ’n Creole Festival.

Giraud continues to draw on her multicultural roots, using music as a bridge between genres, cultures and audiences. With “At This Time of Year,” she offers more than a seasonal soundtrack: an invitation to look past the festivities and make peace, generosity and kindness part of everyday life.

“At This Time of Year” is available on all streaming platforms.