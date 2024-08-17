by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Saxophonist Dean Fraser was honored on August 13 with a Grammy certificate. He was recognized along with 20 other Jamaican musicians, artists, producers, and engineers. They were celebrated for their work on albums that won or were nominated for Grammy Awards.

The London-based Back 2 Da Future Music Ltd. organized the event at ATL Showcase. They presented Fraser with nine certificates for playing on Grammy-winning albums such as Anthem by Black Uhuru, No Nuclear War by Peter Tosh, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill, Dutty Rock (Sean Paul) and Welcome to Jamrock (Damian Marley).

Anthem won the first Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1985, while Tosh won the award in 1988, one year after his death. Fraser said the certificates are a long time coming. He encouraged his peers to contact the Recording Academy of America about procedures for similar recognition.

“I have learned in the last two years how to apply, you go online to the Academy and you pay $50 or $70 and you get your certificates. All they do is check if you played on the albums or songs,” he said.

Grammy Certificate Posthumous Awards

Two unheralded musicians received posthumous awards. Bass guitarist Bertram “Ranchie” McLean received four certificates for his work on albums. The albums include Cliff Hanger by Jimmy Cliff which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1986.

Guitarist Lloyd “Gitsy” Willis was also recognized for playing on two Best Reggae Album winners and two which were nominated for Best Reggae Album. The winners are Bunny Wailer’s Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th Anniversary (1997) and Friends (1999) by Sly and Robbie.

Singer Chevelle Franklyn received a certificate for her work as a lead and harmony vocalist. She contributed to Shabba Ranks’ album, X-tra Naked. This album won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1993.

The second ceremony was organized by Kennedy Mensah, founder of Back 2 Da Future Music Ltd. He is a London-born music publisher who works with Jamaican reggae artists. The first took place in July at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation, Florida. Guitarist Radcliffe “Dougie” Bryan was presented with seven certificates.

The third and final ceremony is scheduled for London in October.