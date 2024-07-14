Kennedy Mensah Presents Grammy Award Certificates to Jamaican Music Legend, Radcliffe “Dougie” Bryan

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Often regarded as unsung heroes of reggae music, the session musician is usually overlooked when it comes to national recognition in Jamaica.

British music publisher Kennedy Mensah has sought to correct that situation by securing Grammy Award certificates for several stalwart Jamaican musicians.

Grammy Award Certificate Presentation

On July 17, at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation, Florida, he will present seven of those citations to Radcliffe “Dougie” Bryan, a veteran guitarist best known for his work with Toots and The Maytals and Sly and Robbie.

Bryan will receive certificates from the Recording Academy of America for playing on three Grammy-winning albums — Black Uhuru’s Anthem, Crucial! Roots Classics by Bunny Wailer and Got to be Tough by Toots and The Maytals.

He will also be recognized for his work on Light Your Light and Ska Father by Toots And The Maytals. In addition, Hanging Fire (Jimmy Cliff) and The Messiah (Sizzla), which were nominated for Best Reggae Album Grammys.

The Plantation Grammy Award Certificate ceremony follows a similar gesture in February when keyboardist Ansel Collins received certificates for playing on Cliff Hanger, Cliff’s album that won the 1986 Best Reggae Album Grammy, and Friends, the 1999 winner by Sly and Robbie.

Mensah is founder and head of Back 2 Da Future Music Ltd. He also represents saxophonist Dean Fraser and the late bassist, Ranchie McLean. Mensah believes the Jamaican musician’s achievements have been overlooked for too long.

“The significance of (the Grammy certificates) is that it underlines their legendary status. In popular music, the Grammy is one of the highest accolades you can get, but oftentimes those behind the scenes don’t get the recognition. These certificates go some way in redressing that balance,” he said.

Bryan, who lives in South Florida, was a member of harmony group The Sensations in the late 1960s, before launching his career as a session musician. He was a member of The Maytals band for almost 50 years.

Kennedy was born in London to Ghanaian parents. He grew up on the music of Cliff and other reggae icons like Bob Marley and Desmond Dekker. For 10 years, he worked as a journalist with The Voice newspaper, covering the British black music scene.

Since 1999, Mensah has operated Back 2 Da Future Music Ltd., which also represents African and British hip hop acts.