Toots and The Maytals Win 2021 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album

by Howard Campbell

[LOS ANGELES] – Toots and The Maytals won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Got to be Tough here March 14, six months after its legendary lead singer died from complications of the Coronavirus.

The announcement was made from the Staples Center where the 63rd Grammys were held virtually.

Got to be Tough was released in August by Trojan BMG Records. Toots Hibbert, who led The Maytals for over 55 years, died in his native Jamaica in September at age 77.

Jackie Jackson, the group’s bassist for over 50 years, was elated.

“This is a great honor for a legend and so well-deserved. No words can express how we guys are feeling right now,” said Jackson from his home in Montego Bay.

It is the group’s second Grammy for Best Reggae Album. They won in 2005 for True Love.

Nominees for Best Reggae Album

The other nominees for Best Reggae Album were Higher Place by Skip Marley, One World by The Wailers, Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton, and It All Comes Back to Love by Maxi Priest.

Toots was a giant in reggae. His 1968 song, Do The Reggay, is said to have given the music its name.

His classic songs include Bam Bam, Sweet And Dandy, Monkey Man, Take me Home Country Roads and Funky Kingston.