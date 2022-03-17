19th Annual Florida Jerk Festival Kicks Off with Food on Fiyah Experience with Chef Irie

[PALM BEACH] – The Florida Jerk Festival, which Celebrates The Culinary Diversity of Palm Beach County, is set for the 19th Annual Celebration on Memorial Day, May 30th, 2022, at John Prince Park in Lake Worth, Florida.

A Cultural staple destination event in Palm Beach, County for the past 19 years.

March celebrates National Sauce Month, and the organizers of the 19th annual Florida Jerk Festival, slated for Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, at John Prince Park (2700 6th Ave, Lake Worth, FL), are cooking up something good that celebrate Jamaican Jerk cuisines and signature dishes.

Culinary Event

Considered one of the summer season’s major culinary events featuring leading restaurants from South Florida. Florida Jerk Festival is the ultimate intersection of food, music, and doing good in the community. Attendees’ tastebuds will be treated to Caribbean delicacies and globally inspired flavors.

Kids Zone

Being a family-oriented festival, kids who have a day off from school get to enjoy the interactive and fully-staffed Kiddies Zone. Which includes a culinary demo, Carnival mask-making workshop, and other interactive activities designed to foster the imagination. Kids 12 and under are free.

In addition, the signature Jerk Experience tent boasts interactive food tastings, a Jerk cook-off, and a curated mixologists zone. Early-bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://floridajerkfestival.com/.

Food on Fiyah Experience With Chef Irie IG TakeOver @floridajerkfestival IG Channel, Thursday, March 17th at 12noon.

This Thursday, Taste the Islands”, Culinary Expert and Executive Chef Irie will take over the @floridajerkfestival Instagram. Chef Irie will share recipes using Jerk sauce and seasonings. Plus, share details for this year’s Florida Jerk Festival, as well as give away tickets for this year’s event.

“The Florida Jerk Festival continues to grow. It is truly a celebration of the rich culture and rapidly growing culinary scene in South Florida. We are excited that our event is just one more thing that makes the Palm Beach County area a must-visit destination. Full-A-Vybez Ent, the promoters of the Festival, is looking forward to this year’s celebration. Especially, as we continue to highlight the spirit and vibrant culture of Jamaican Jerk cuisine,” states Damian Tater, CEO of the Florida Jerk Festival.

Call for Food Vendors

With a nod toward the 60th Independence of Jamaica, where Jerk seasoning originated, this year’s Festival is a mecca for any foodie lover with a passion for all things Jerk. The early bird call for participating vendors is underway and will close on March 31st, 2022. Prices will increase after that.

Celebrated as one of the largest and most diverse food-centric festivals. The Florida Jerk Festival’s culinary craftsmanship planned for that day is unmatched. Curated foodie experiences include culinary demos and tastings, local food vendors, and a marketplace for artisans and crafters. In addition, the line-up for the concert set for the main stage will be announced later this month.

Full-A-Vybez Entertainment’s promoters have also rebranded the event as the Florida Jerk Festival. This brings the events they produce in Palm Beach and Orlando under one umbrella for their food, lifestyle, and culture brand.