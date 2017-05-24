Pembroke Pines – Come out and “Feel the spirit of the Caribbean” at the Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival in Pembroke Pines at the beautiful Pembroke Pines City Center (601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines).

The Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 3pm t0 9pm.

“Feel the Spirit of the Caribbean” at Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival will feature Entertainment, Music, Food and Fun.

The Pembroke Pines City Center will offer a fantastic indoor/outdoor staging of vendors, exhibitors, Island & Latin food pavilions, Island Music from Tamboo Bamboo Steel Orchestra, D.J.-Wasi Entertainment; Ska, Reggae, Soca, Latin Artistes, from The legendary Eric Monty Morris, Hal Anthony, Yishka, Jenny Love and more.

Come enjoy many interactive family activities from Reggae Zumba, Limbo; Hula Hoop contest, Fun Zone-Games, Face Painting, and Kite Making (must pre-register). There will be lots of giveaways raffles and prizes a great event for everyone. A True Caribbean Experience!!

“Through the years, we have added new and exciting elements to this event and to all events that we produce in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month”, says Elizabeth Burns. “We are pleased to be able to bring this event to the Pembroke Pines Community and other surrounding communities”.

Our supporters include: Vitas Healthcare; GRACE USA; JetBlue and South Florida Caribbean News, just to name a few.

For more information visit Caribbean American Heritage Month USA or EventBrite