Barbuda Poised For Sustainable Growth With Opening of New Barbuda International Airport

St. John’s, Antigua – On October 3, 2024, a historic event took place in Antigua and Barbuda. The Barbuda International Airport officially opened. This marks a new chapter for Barbuda’s travel, tourism, and economic growth.

Barbuda’s new airport now provides direct flights to global destinations. It also improves the travel experience for visitors and residents on the island.

The $US14M Barbuda International Airport boasts a 6,100-foot runway, significantly longer (than the1,640 feet runway at Codrington Airport) and twice as wide as the old Codrington Airport, enabling it to accommodate larger aircraft, including private jets and planes such as the Embraer E-170. Equipped with a full LED runway lighting system, the airport now allows for regular night landings. A 600-foot parking apron can can host multiple private jets, enhancing Barbuda’s appeal as a luxury destination.

Additionally, a modern Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal developed by PLH (Peace, Love and Happiness) will cater to high-end travellers seeking Barbuda’s beaches, serenity, nature and exclusive experiences.

“This new Barbuda International Airport is a shining testament to the visionary leadership of our government”, said Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Transportation, The Honourable Charles Fernandez. “We have taken bold steps to modernize this island, ensuring that its air links are second to none in this region so that Barbuda can also take advantage of the remarkable growth in our country’s tourism that we have seen this year.”

Growth in Tourism Arrivals

Stay-over tourism air arrivals in Antigua and Barbuda grew by 17% in the first eight months of 2024. During this time, the destination welcomed 229,225 visitors. This is a +13% growth on arrivals at the same time in 2019, the best year for tourism arrivals.

The opening of the Barbuda International Airport is a major milestone in the government’s vision to position Barbuda as a premier luxury destination. It reflects Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, The Hon. Gaston Browne’s commitment to transforming Barbuda into one of the most prosperous and flourishing sustainable island communities in the Caribbean and beyond.

“An international airport is a game changer for Barbuda, as we look to attracting the luxury traveller and private jet owners from around the world to Barbuda and showcasing the island’s beauty, pink sand beaches, eco-experiences, wellness attributes and culture to all our visitors”, said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO, Colin C. James.

Cruise Ships In Barbuda

In additional exciting news, Minister Fernandez announced that, “for the first time ever, Barbuda will see 23 luxury cruise ship calls bringing 5,039 cruise passengers to this beautiful island for the upcoming winter cruise season.”

During the airport’s inauguration ceremony, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, alongside Prime Minister The Hon. Gaston Browne, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez, and various officials and industry representatives, commemorated the facility’s official launch.

Currently, Liat 20, BMN Air (SVG), Calvin Air, and private jets via the PLH FBO are listed for travel into the new airport.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has announced new plans to expand the Barbuda International Airport (BIA). The airport is just a 10-minute drive from Codrington village.