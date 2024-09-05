Entertainment

Antigua And Barbuda Shines at West Indian Day Parade in NY

Revelers invited to Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival to Celebrate Emancipation

West Indian Day Parade with Devin Joseph, Arah Robins, Dean Fenton
West Indian Day Parade NY. Devin Joseph, Arah Robins, Dean Fenton
L-R: Devin Joseph – Yachting Business Development Manager, Arah Robins – Marketing Communications Executive, Dean Fenton – Director of Tourism, USA

 

NEW YORK – The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) took part in the West Indian American Labor Day parade. This event took place in Brooklyn, New York. Led by ABTA USA’s Tourism Director, Dean Fenton, and in partnership with WPIX 11, Antigua and Barbuda served as the official sponsors for the event.

Director Fenton did a live on-air interview and used the opportunity to promote Antigua and Barbuda’s carnival, sharing, “The parade’s artistic and historical significance is undeniable, with exceptional costumes. Most importantly, the parade showcases participants’ pride in their country, heritage, and culture.” He continued, “This event has its roots in more traditionally timed, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations, while the carnival that we stage in Antigua and Barbuda celebrates emancipation from slavery, and we invite all your viewers to it.”

The 2024 New York parade commenced on Monday, September 2. Attracting thousands of participants who danced and paraded along Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway in a vibrant celebration of Caribbean heritage. Celebrating its 57th anniversary, this yearly Labor Day festivity transforms Eastern Parkway into a dazzling display of feathered attire and vibrant banners, as attendees traverse the street, accompanied by floats adorned with speakers blasting Soca and Reggae tunes. The West Indian Day Parade NY is one of the largest of its kind globally.

PIX11’s main studios are located in the Daily News Building in Midtown Manhattan. This iconic building has been the home of PIX11 for many years. It is centrally located in the heart of New York City.

During the parade, the ABTA branding was included on the PIX11 float and stage. Two Antigua and Barbuda models dressed in Carnival costumes were on the PIX 11 float. Swag branded with the ABTA logo was distributed to revelers. Additionally Antigua and Barbuda destination advertising was displayed during the commercial breaks of the broadcast. As a result, it, further strengthened the destination’s promotional and advertising exposure.

 

Miami Carnival Parade and Concert 2024

 

