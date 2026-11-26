Book Nov. 22 through Dec. 4 for buy one, get one free all-inclusive stays in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Bahamas through Dec. 23, 2027

MIAMI — Viva Resorts by Wyndham is marking Black Friday with Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) offers at seven all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Bahamas, according to a news release.

The deals apply to new bookings made Nov. 22 through Dec. 4, 2026, for select travel dates through Dec. 23, 2027.

Key facts

Offer: Buy One, Get One Free at participating all-inclusive resorts

Buy One, Get One Free at participating all-inclusive resorts Booking window: Nov. 22 through Dec. 4, 2026

Nov. 22 through Dec. 4, 2026 Travel window: Select dates from Dec. 1, 2026, through Dec. 23, 2027

Select dates from Dec. 1, 2026, through Dec. 23, 2027 Minimum stay: Three or four nights, depending on the resort

Three or four nights, depending on the resort Destinations: Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Bahamas

Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Bahamas Book: Viva Resorts by Wyndham Black Friday Flash Sale

Viva Resorts Black Friday deals by destination

Dominican Republic

Viva Miches by Wyndham: A beachfront resort in Miches with an oceanfront pool and swim-up bar, aimed at families and travelers seeking nature and adventure.

A beachfront resort in Miches with an oceanfront pool and swim-up bar, aimed at families and travelers seeking nature and adventure. Viva V Samaná by Wyndham: An adults-only resort with select rooms featuring private plunge pools, plus wellness experiences and the Coconut Whispers Spa.

An adults-only resort with select rooms featuring private plunge pools, plus wellness experiences and the Coconut Whispers Spa. Viva Heavens by Wyndham: A family-friendly resort in Playa Dorada near the area’s golf courses. Its Stay at One, Play at Two benefit includes access to Viva Tangerine.

A family-friendly resort in Playa Dorada near the area’s golf courses. Its Stay at One, Play at Two benefit includes access to Viva Tangerine. Viva Tangerine by Wyndham: A beachfront resort in Cabarete, a destination known for wind and water sports, with family activities and entertainment.

Mexico

Viva Maya by Wyndham: In Playacar, near the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue, with an adults-only pool and a swim-up bar.

In Playacar, near the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue, with an adults-only pool and a swim-up bar. Viva Azteca by Wyndham: Also in Playacar, with Stay at One, Play at Two access to neighboring Viva Maya.

The Bahamas

Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham: Grand Bahama Island’s only all-inclusive resort, with snorkeling, diving, water sports and entertainment.

Across the resorts, guests can also join Viva Vibe, the brand’s party program, with themed events such as Holy Colors, White Party, Silent Disco and Foam Party.

“Black Friday is a great opportunity for travelers to turn their Caribbean vacation plans into reality while taking advantage of exceptional savings,” said Gilda Noboa, director of sales and marketing for North America at Viva Resorts by Wyndham. “Whether planning a family getaway, a romantic escape or an adventure-filled vacation, our all-inclusive resorts offer beautiful beachfront settings, exciting experiences and outstanding value. With travel dates extending throughout much of 2027, this promotion gives guests the flexibility to plan ahead and enjoy everything that makes a Viva vacation special.”

Black Friday offer terms

The promotion applies to new individual bookings made Nov. 22 through Dec. 4, 2026, for select travel dates between Dec. 1, 2026, and Dec. 23, 2027.

Minimum stays of three or four nights apply, depending on the resort.

Offers are subject to availability, blackout dates, room category exclusions and applicable terms and conditions.

Free cancellation is available up to 72 hours before arrival, subject to the applicable cancellation policy.

Nonrefundable rates are excluded.

To see participating resorts and full details, visit Viva Resorts by Wyndham’s Black Friday Flash Sale.

See also: Caribbean Black Friday deals: 4 resorts offer up to 35% off