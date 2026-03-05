Getaway to Jamaica: Discover Amazing Travel Deals

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board, in collaboration with its trusted partners, is showcasing exclusive travel deals through March 31. This gives travelers exciting new reasons to experience the island. As part of the “You Need a Reason. We’ve Got Deals.” campaign, visitors can discover fresh offerings each time they check the Visit Jamaica Travel Deals hub. Therefore, every trip to Jamaica becomes a one-of-a-kind adventure.

These limited-time offers are made possible through partnerships with leading airlines and vacation providers. This gives travelers a variety of ways to experience Jamaica. Some deals focus on flights or special perks. On the other hand, others combine multiple elements, including accommodations, for a complete getaway across the island.

These dynamic offerings highlight the island’s diverse experiences, from sun-drenched beaches to cultural excursions and adventure-filled itineraries.

Current Offers (while supplies last) Include:

AA Vacations: Five nights with airfare from $676 per person

Five nights with airfare from $676 per person All Inclusive Outlet: Four Nights with airfare from $539 per person

Four Nights with airfare from $539 per person JetBlue Vacations: Four nights plus airfare from $772 per person

Four nights plus airfare from $772 per person Southwest Vacations: Three nights and airfare from $903

“Jamaica continues to deliver world-class experiences for travelers seeking culture, adventure and relaxation,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “With new offers added regularly through the end of March, there’s no better time to plan your next getaway to Jamaica.”

Jamaica comes alive with adventure, culture and relaxation at every turn. Visitors can lounge on white-sand beaches, journey through tropical rainforests to hidden waterfalls or glide along turquoise water on a rafting adventure.

Also, they can savor authentic flavors from spicy jerk chicken to freshly caught seafood and feel the rhythm of reggae at vibrant markets. From historic towns to luxury resorts, Jamaica delivers experiences that captivate every type of traveler.

“Spring is the perfect time to visit Jamaica as the island comes alive with festivals, cultural events and authentic local experiences,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Travelers can take advantage of these timely offers to experience the very best of Jamaica.”

Browse the full, regularly updated collection of offers and plan the perfect Jamaican vacation at https://www.visitjamaica.com/travel-deals/.