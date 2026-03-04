Ian Fleming International Airport Eyes Expanded Airlift to Boost Jamaica’s Tourism Arrivals

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – As Jamaica strengthens its position as a premier Caribbean destination, Ian Fleming International Airport is charting an ambitious course to attract additional airline carriers and expand service to the island’s scenic north coast.

Opened in February 2024, the boutique airport, located just outside Ocho Rios, has been steadily building momentum. According to Richard Gibbs, Senior Director of Commercial Development & Planning at the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), the facility has performed well in its first full year of operations, but efforts are now underway to grow its footprint.

“The airline that is on the route now is doing well and we’re here trying to drum up support for the airline and to encourage others to come in,” Gibbs told South Florida Caribbean News.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at Routes Americas 2026, currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Gibbs emphasized that the airport is positioning itself as a strategic gateway for travelers seeking a more personalized Jamaican experience.

“We are here to promote the small but important jewel in our crown, the Ian Fleming International Airport, which brings travelers closer and more intimately to the destination to experience Ocho Rios, St. Mary, St. Ann and Portland,” he said.

The past Winter tourist season delivered encouraging results, with twice-weekly flights operating out of Miami. The AAJ sees that route as a foundation for future expansion, with plans to build frequency and attract new carriers in 2026 and beyond.

Unlike Jamaica’s larger hubs, Ian Fleming International offers proximity and convenience, placing visitors just minutes from the resorts, villas, and attractions of Ocho Rios and the surrounding parishes. Aviation officials believe this niche appeal could prove attractive to boutique airlines, private charters, and regional carriers seeking underserved markets.

With targeted marketing at international aviation forums and ongoing engagement with airline partners, the AAJ is signaling that while Ian Fleming International Airport may be small in scale, it is poised to play an outsized role in Jamaica’s tourism growth strategy.