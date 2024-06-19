JetBlue Confirms High Demand for Jamaica Tourism

NEW YORK – During a recent meeting with Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett and his Senior Tourism executives, JetBlue Airlines executives confirmed that there is a strong demand for travel to Jamaica in certain key states in the US. This indicates a high level of interest in visiting the Caribbean destination.

“As part of our efforts to reengage our major airline partners and strengthen our relationships, we met with Senior Executives from JetBlue to look at strategic ways of improving our arrivals figures out of the US. It is good to know that Jamaica remains high on the list of destinations that JetBlue customers want to visit,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Headquartered in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York City , JetBlue operates over 1,000 flights daily and serves 100 domestic and international network destinations in the Americas and Europe.

“Jamaica remains one of the most connected destinations in the Caribbean and this has been a strategic and deliberate effort to ensure growth in our arrivals and earnings. Airlift is therefore critical to supporting our growth strategy and we are working to secure more seats for the destination,” added the Minister.

Yesterday’s meeting at the JetBlue office in New York was part of the Minister’s extensive marketing campaign across multiple US cities, including New York, Chicago, and Dallas. This campaign aims to reach a wide audience and promote the Minister’s initiatives.

“JetBlue has been a trusted partner, and we look forward to this continued partnership that will enable us to increase arrivals,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Key markets in JetBlue’s routes cited for high demand for Jamaica include Boston, Fort Lauderdale and New York.

The Minister and his Senior Tourism executives are set to meet with United and Southwest Airlines later this week.