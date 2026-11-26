Fresh off a homecoming voyage to post-Hurricane Melissa Jamaica, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s festival at sea opens reservations for Nov. 13-18, 2027

MIAMI — The Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise is already booking its next trip. Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Masicka, Ky-Mani Marley, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens and Tessanne Chin are among the first artists confirmed for the 2027 sailing, Nov. 13-18, according to a news release.

The five-night cruise leaves Miami for two stops in Jamaica, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, before returning to Miami. Reservations are open now.

Key facts

What: Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2027

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2027 When: Nov. 13-18, 2027 (five nights)

Nov. 13-18, 2027 (five nights) Route: Miami to Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and back to Miami

Miami to Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and back to Miami First artists: Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Masicka, Ky-Mani Marley, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens and Tessanne Chin

Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Masicka, Ky-Mani Marley, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens and Tessanne Chin Founders: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and manager Dan Dalton

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and manager Dan Dalton Book: welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com

Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2026 Marks a Homecoming

The announcement follows the cruise’s 11th voyage, Nov. 11-16, 2026, aboard the Norwegian Joy. Founded by multi-Grammy-winning artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and his longtime manager, Dan Dalton, the cruise made a meaningful return to Jamaica after the devastation of Hurricane Melissa in 2025.

Organizers called the arrival back on Jamaican shores a reminder of the island’s resilience and of the cultural roots at the heart of Jamrock.

Inside the 2026 Sailing

For five nights, the Norwegian Joy became a floating celebration of Jamaican culture, bringing together reggae, dancehall, Rastafarian traditions, food, dance and community. The music rarely stopped, running from sunrise to sunrise.

Beyond the performances and late-night dancehall parties, passengers joined sunrise Nyabinghi sessions, dancehall classes, yoga, meditation and fitness sessions, and Ludi and domino tournaments, along with Jamaican cuisine.

The lineup also included artist meet-and-greets, a Q&A with reggae icon Burning Spear and Jamaican film screenings, including Donisha Prendergast’s Threads of Us. Legendary Jamaican actor and playwright Oliver Samuels gave a special comedy performance.

See also: Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2026 Sets Sail With Reggae Icons