Entertainment

Winston Dias Honored for Reggae Contributions in South Florida

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell26 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Winston Dias, Hazelle Rogers and Georgia Dias
Winston Dias accepts a citation acknowledging his contribution to reggae in South Florida from Hazelle Rogers, Broward County commissioner. Looking on is his daughter Georgia.
Winston Dias, Hazelle Rogers and Georgia Dias
Winston Dias accepts a citation acknowledging his contribution to reggae in South Florida from Hazelle Rogers, Broward County commissioner. Looking on is his daughter Georgia.

LAUDERHILL – Friends of Winston Dias braved torrential rain on June 20 to attend an event at Carib Island Restaurant in Lauderhill. The event celebrated his contribution to reggae in South Florida.

Dias, a Jamaican singer and promoter, helped jumpstart the live reggae scene in that region. He was proprietor of the Classic and Razor’s Palace clubs during the 1980s and 1990s.

Accompanied by his wife Kathleen, son Otis, daughter Georgia and their grandchildren, Dias basked in the warmth of the audience which included Broward County commissioners Hazelle Rogers and John ‘John T’ Hodgson.

John "John T Hodgson, Winston Dias and Audley Rollen
John “John T Hodgson, Winston Dias and Audley Rollen

“It was beautiful, very, very nice. There was a lot of rain but we still got a full house, which shows people think I deserve it,” he said.

Also attending was Barrington Barnes, Dias’ childhood friend from Jamaica, who also lives in Florida. Clovis Forde, who helped organize the show, and singer Audley Rollen, were also present.

Live Performance by Dias

Dias performed some of his songs, including “Cericy Tea.” Prince Buster produced it in the early 1960s. He also performed covers of “Let’s Keep It That Way,” “She’s Gone Again,” and “My Elusive Dream.” He dedicated these songs to his wife.

Classic opened in the city of Sunrise in 1985, shortly after Dias and his family moved to South Florida from Canada. That venue was active for five years. In that time, it hosted Jamaican artists such as Ken Boothe, Screwdriver, Tyrone Taylor and The Melodians.

American soul acts including Billy Paul and Curtis Mayfield also performed at Classic.

Razor’s Palace was owned by Jamaican-Canadian boxer Donovan “Razor” Ruddock, who fought Mike Tyson twice during the early 1990s. Located along U.S. Route 441 in Broward County, it hosted artists such as Sugar Minott, Cynthia Schloss, Delroy Wilson and The Drifters.

In addition to his solo work, Dias toured and recorded with The Drifters and The Melodians.

 

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell26 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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