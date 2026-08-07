Big Yard Music & YUO101 Music Turn Up The Heat With “Surato Juggling Medley Mix”

Kingston, Jamaica — Dancehall gets a fresh jolt of summer energy as YUO101 Music and Big Yard Music release the high-impact “Surato Juggling Medley Mix,”. This blazing track is a preview of the forthcoming Surato Juggling riddim project. Released worldwide on Friday, July 31, 2026, the medley arrives built for radio, sound systems, clubs, playlists, and every space where dancehall moves the crowd.

Clocking in at just two minutes, “Surato Juggling Medley Mix” wastes no time. The track delivers nonstop pace, big-room attitude, and rapid-fire performances from seven standout artists. As a result, it turns the classic juggling format into a compact, replay-ready dancehall statement.

Featuring Iwaata, Rude Link, Rytikal, Thrilla Rush, Kiprich, Quick Cook, and Rik Rok, the record moves like a relay of energy. Each artist raises the temperature and pushes the momentum forward.

Iwaata kicks things off with instant impact. Rude Link holds the charge with a commanding delivery. Rytikal brings gritty street intensity. Meanwhile, Thrilla Rush adds a melodic lift. Kiprich cuts through with veteran sharpness. Quick Cook drives the groove. Rik Rok, “Mr. It Wasn’t Me,” closes the ride. He delivers a smooth, polished finish.

The result is short, explosive, and built for repeat plays. It’s a concentrated burst of modern dancehall chemistry that feels made for DJs, selectors, broadcasters, playlist curators, and fans looking for the next track to light up the season.

The Creative Link

The release also strengthens the creative link between YUO101 Music and Big Yard Music, led by legendary producer Robert Livingston. Together, the teams bring fresh momentum and proven dancehall legacy. This project is designed to travel from Kingston to international airwaves.

With a sound tailored for radio rotation, club reactions, streaming discovery, social clips, and sound-system pull-ups, “Surato Juggling Medley Mix” is positioned as a summer-ready release. It carries undeniable crossover energy.

When the selector drops “Surato Juggling,” the message is immediate: stand up, move fast, and run it back. The rhythm hits, the voices switch, the energy climbs, and before the medley ends, the crowd is already calling for the wheel.

Worldwide Release

Fast, fiery, and built for maximum impact, “Surato Juggling Medley Mix” lands as a bold dancehall release ready for DJs, media outlets, tastemakers, and fans worldwide.

“Surato Juggling Medley Mix” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms following its worldwide release on Friday, July 31, 2026.