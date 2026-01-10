Oblique Seville’s Historic Appearance in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Calabar Alumni Association Florida Chapter, Inc. announces Green-and-Black Ness: Day Experience, a premier outdoor daytime cultural celebration. It will take place on February 21, 2026, from noon to 6 PM at Markham Park in South Florida. The event will mark the first public appearance in the United States by Oblique Seville, Jamaica’s newly crowned 100-meter World Champion. He is also the world’s fastest man.

Set against South Florida’s cool winter weather, Green-and-Black Ness: Day Experience is a vibrant celebration of friends, food, fun, and culture. It brings together the Jamaican diaspora for an unforgettable day of music, authentic cuisine, prizes, and community connection. Part day fete and part Jamaican-style cookout, the event offers a festive, yet relaxed atmosphere. It is rooted in cultural pride and global excellence.

Interest already extends far beyond South Florida, to include other Jamaican diaspora hubs across the Southeastern United States. This positions the experience as a regional destination event.

Lion Heart Award of Courage

A significant highlight of the program will be the presentation of the inaugural Lion Heart Award of Courage to Mr. Seville by Calabar Alumni Florida. The award recognizes his discipline, resilience, and triumph on the world stage. Attendees will also hear directly from the champion as he shares his personal journey. He will discuss how he challenged the world, overcame adversity, and rose to the pinnacle of global athletics.

“To make my first public appearance in the United States in a space that celebrates Jamaican culture and community means a great deal to me,” said Oblique Seville. “Calabar is part of my journey that helped shape who I am, and to be honored by my people in the diaspora is special. I hope my journey reminds young people everywhere that with discipline, belief, and hard work, anything is possible.”

Cultural Pride for the Diaspora