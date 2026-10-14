Jamaica, Guyana Sign Tourism Agreement to Expand Caribbean Travel

The countries will cooperate on tourism investment, air connectivity, training, resilience and multi-destination travel.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Jamaica and Guyana have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in tourism and hospitality. This opens new opportunities for investment, training and sustainable development across the Caribbean.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Guyana Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Susan Rodrigues signed the agreement. This took place during the 2026 State of the Tourism Industry Conference in Georgetown.

The ceremony was witnessed by Jennifer Griffith, permanent secretary in Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism; Kamrul Baksh, director of the Guyana Tourism Authority; and Dona Regis-Prosper, secretary-general and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

What the Jamaica-Guyana Tourism Agreement Covers

The agreement creates a framework for officials and tourism stakeholders to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices. Moreover, cooperation will focus on tourism investment, air connectivity, education and training, sustainable development, tourism resilience and multi-destination travel.

Bartlett said the partnership combines Jamaica’s tourism experience with Guyana’s growing appeal as a destination known for natural and cultural attractions.

“Guyana is adding much more to the Caribbean tourism experience, with its forests, hidden valleys and rich natural heritage. We want to build the capacity of our people to respond to the demands of prosperity and ensure that we retain greater value from tourism for our people,” Bartlett said.

Focus on Regional Tourism Growth

Bartlett said tourism growth must deliver more than visitor arrivals. He called for development that generates greater economic value, expands local participation and creates sustainable opportunities for Caribbean communities.

Through the partnership, Jamaica will share expertise in tourism development, destination management, workforce training and resilience. The countries also aim to improve regional connectivity and market complementary tourism experiences.

Rodrigues said the agreement would deepen bilateral tourism ties and create more opportunities for industry stakeholders.

“This partnership allows us to learn from each other’s experiences, build stronger connections between our tourism stakeholders and create opportunities that benefit our people and the wider Caribbean,” Rodrigues said.

The agreement supports broader efforts to build a more connected, competitive and resilient Caribbean tourism sector. Jamaica and Guyana said they intend to use tourism to drive investment, regional integration and sustainable economic growth while expanding benefits for businesses, workers and communities.