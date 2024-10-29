Entertainment

Get ready to ‘Pull Up’ with the latest Busy Signal ft Rik Rok on the BigYard Music ‘Rool Out’ Rhythm Album

Get Ready to 'Pull Up' with Busy Signal featuring Rik Rok

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Turf President Busy Signal and Mr. ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Rik Rok collaborated with Big Yard Music to create a one of a kind experience with the single ‘Pull Up’  on the Rool Out’ rhythm album released October 11, 2024. 

Big Yard Music called for a ‘Rool Out’ and the dynamic duo  Pull Up’! The high-energy track oozes original dancehall vibes and good times. The single has the ability to make the listener feel the excitement of being in a party at the peak of enjoyment. You know that feeling you get when your favorite tune plays?

Get Ready to 'Pull Up' with Busy Signal featuring Rik Rok In his latest interview Busy Signal shared the genesis of the single, “When the beat was being developed I was in the other room recording and liked it right away. Later that week Kamal and Rik Rok asked me into the studio out of the blue, and we started recording.”

Truly an unpredictable but fitting collaboration for the Turf President who’s hardcore dancehall sound met with Rik Rok’s unforgetable vocals make for a hit.

