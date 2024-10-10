Entertainment

'Rool Out' Album by Big Yard Music Out October 11

‘Rool Out’ Album by Big Yard Music Out October 11KINGSTON, Jamaica – Big Yard Music has been in the business of making hits for over two decades and has been the driving force behind many popular songs.Definitely making a musical imprint in the industry that we know today.

From the Cold Heart juggling rhythm album Big Yard Music presents the ‘Rool Out’ album. Featuring remarkable talents like Busy Signal and Rik Rok, Christopher Martin, I-Waata, Tony Gold, Ajji, Jahzeal, and ThrillaRush. 

Prepare to embark on a musical adrenaline rush with a taste of the authentic dancehall showcasing a unique vision. The ‘Rool Out’ album was recorded and mixed by Kamal Evans, track laid by  Shawn Anthoine.

Producer Robert Livingston shared, ‘The album was created with the intention to add a fresher vibe to the dancehall culture.’

‘Rool Out’ is available for pre-save and will be released on all platforms this Friday, October 11, 2024.

