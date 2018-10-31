By October 31, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – October 23rd 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of October 23, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#1 #1 One Way Busy Signal White Gad Rec. Turf Music 10
#2 #2 Top Form Massicka Genahsyde Records 8
#5 #3 Up Top Tee Jay Papi Don Musiq 8
#6 #4 The Get Away Second Chance Realest Writerz Production 5
#3 #5 Goosebumps Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Productions 12
#4 #6 Weh Di Fire Gone I-Octane Young Pow Production 14
#9 #7 Champ Govona Bigizm Music 2
#7 #8 Mother’s Love D Y C R Tad’s Record 14
#8 #9 I’m Alive Beres Hammond VP Records 17
NEW #10 Give My Love A Try George Nooks Tad’s Record 1

 

TeeJay on Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart

TeeJay

