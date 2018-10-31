Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – October 23rd 2018
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of October 23, 2018:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Song Title
|Artist
|Label
|Weeks on Chart
|#1
|#1
|One Way
|Busy Signal
|White Gad Rec. Turf Music
|10
|#2
|#2
|Top Form
|Massicka
|Genahsyde Records
|8
|#5
|#3
|Up Top
|Tee Jay
|Papi Don Musiq
|8
|#6
|#4
|The Get Away
|Second Chance
|Realest Writerz Production
|5
|#3
|#5
|Goosebumps
|Mitch & Dolla Coin
|Emperor Productions
|12
|#4
|#6
|Weh Di Fire Gone
|I-Octane
|Young Pow Production
|14
|#9
|#7
|Champ
|Govona
|Bigizm Music
|2
|#7
|#8
|Mother’s Love
|D Y C R
|Tad’s Record
|14
|#8
|#9
|I’m Alive
|Beres Hammond
|VP Records
|17
|NEW
|#10
|Give My Love A Try
|George Nooks
|Tad’s Record
|1
MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions – call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.com, Futuremovementpradio.net
Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS 1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7-8pm, Thur. 3-4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3-5pm, Sun. 5-6pm.
