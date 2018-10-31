Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – October 23rd 2018

Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan Appointed Jamaica Honorary Consul to Atlanta

ATLANTA – Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade announced the appointment of Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan as Jamaica’s new Honorary Consul to Atlanta with effect from October 1, 2018. As Honorary Consul, Dr. Bryan will provide consular services to Jamaicans and persons wishing to visit Jamaica, and to promote the development […]