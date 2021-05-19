Neki Mohan Named Festival Ambassador for RealVibez Film Festival 2021

[MIAMI] – Award-winning journalist, Neki Mohan based in Florida, now CEO of her own Media and Consulting company, is named the Festival Ambassador for the inaugural 2021 RealVibez Film Festival.

Neki, was, for over a decade, an anchor for the ABC affiliate in Miami. Over that period, her reporting has taken her across the Caribbean, the US, and the world. She has interviewed celebrities at red carpet events, interviewed world leaders, and covered some of the biggest news stories across 10 TV stations in 5 cities.

The inaugural virtual Film Festival will be held this August 25 – 27. Storytellers and filmmakers who have sport and entertainment entries will be allowed to showcase their material in the three-day online event.

Submissions

The submissions should be 7 – 11 minutes in length and will be judged in four categories –feature, documentary, narration and musical. Also getting a chance to be screened is a category for animation films of up to five minutes in length.

The event will broadcast from a studio in Wynwood, the art district in Miami.

In accepting the role, Mohan says “I am so excited to highlight all the stories out of our diverse communities throughout the islands, the opportunity to tell our stories means they will exist long after we do!”

CEO of RealVibez, Carole Beckford, who will also serve as Festival Director, said “Neki is an ideal choice. She epitomizes the best of the Caribbean and has had a global impact.”

Meet Festival Ambassador

Along with this endorsement, her role as festival ambassador includes:

Media appearances

Presentation on a panel at the Festival

Mentorship of a filmmaker

Neki was born in Brooklyn to West Indian parents but was raised in the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. She attended College in the U.S. and earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Politics from the University of Maryland.

She has shared space in the journalism circle alongside other award-winning journalists such as Carole Simpson, Peter Jennings, David Brinkley and Sam Donaldson at ABC News Washington Bureau. Her on-air career began in Jackson Mississippi and has taken her to Los Angeles, Cleveland and 2 decades in Miami.

How to Submit Films

Films to be submitted by July 31st 2021 via www.realvibez.com and entry fees start as low as $30.