Broward County Takes Steps to Reduce COVID-19 Restrictions

Plan is contingent upon new CDC guidance and vaccination rates

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Thanks to the willingness of many Broward County residents to become vaccinated against COVID-19, and based on updated Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance for outdoor activities, effective immediately, Broward County Emergency Order 21-01 amends the Comprehensive Emergency Order to lift most capacity restrictions and sanitation requirements for outdoor activities.

Getting Vaccinated

“As summer approaches and outdoor restrictions are relaxed, we encourage all eligible Broward residents to get vaccinated. And enjoy the many outdoor activities the County has to offer,” said Broward Mayor Steve Geller.

Vaccines can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. As a result, residents are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are one of the many Broward County residents who have already received the vaccine, thank you.

Vaccine Ambassador

You’re encouraged to act as a “vaccine ambassador” for those who may be vaccine hesitant. Share your experience and help educate them on the importance of achieving “herd immunity” so the County can ease more restrictions without compromising public health.

Social distancing and facial covering (mask) requirements will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Certain indoor sanitization and signage requirements will continue. As vaccination rates increase, regulations will be further reduced by additional amendments to the Comprehensive Emergency Order.

As of April 18, 2021, a total of 453,269 individuals in Broward have been fully vaccinated and an additional 280,657 individuals have received at least their first dose.

For more information on the vaccines and where to get them, visit GetVaccinated.Broward.org.