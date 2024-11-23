Dr. Trisha Bailey To Conduct Swearing-In Ceremony for Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton

TAMARAC – In a momentous occasion, Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton will be sworn in for his historic third term, marking a groundbreaking achievement as the first Black Commissioner in the City’s history to be elected three times. This milestone follows his landslide re-election victory on November 5th, securing 67% of the votes.

The swearing-in ceremony will be led by special guests. They are Dr. Trisha Bailey and Pastor Joel Tudman. Dr. Trisha Bailey is a billionaire from Jamaica and a business owner. Pastor Joel Tudman is the Associate Pastor of the Faith Center Church.

Dr. Tudman, a renowned actor, author, communicator, and coach, is dedicated to cultivating leaders and advocating for mental health awareness.

Dr. Bailey’s inspiring story in her memoir “Unbroken” shows her resilience and determination. She overcame poverty and trauma to build a business empire across seven states. Her hard work has made her the wealthiest Jamaican-born woman.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Tamarac City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave., Tamarac, FL 33321, on Monday, November 25th at 6 pm, and is the ceremony is open to the public.

First elected in November 2016, Bolton has become a strong presence in Broward politics. He shows his dedication to the community by starting many initiatives. These efforts have positively impacted the lives of local residents.

During his time in office, Bolton has played a key role in creating many community events. These include the One Tamarac Multicultural Festival and the “Light Up the East” Holiday Event at Caporella Park. He has also worked tirelessly to promote fiscal responsibility, community development, and public safety.

Bolton’s Notable Accomplishments:

Expanding Homeownership Opportunities : Bolton has provided over $1.4 million in First-Time Home Buyer and Home Rehabilitation Grants to support local residents in achieving their dream of homeownership.

: Bolton has provided over $1.4 million in First-Time Home Buyer and Home Rehabilitation Grants to support local residents in achieving their dream of homeownership. Improving Infrastructure : He has allocated $35 million to upgrade water infrastructure, pave roads, and beautify the community, including the construction of the city’s first community center on the east side of town.

: He has allocated $35 million to upgrade water infrastructure, pave roads, and beautify the community, including the construction of the city’s first community center on the east side of town. Promoting Diversity and Inclusion : Bolton has been a strong advocate for women’s rights, establishing the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Commission on the Status of Women to ensure equality and fair treatment for all.

: Bolton has been a strong advocate for women’s rights, establishing the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Commission on the Status of Women to ensure equality and fair treatment for all. Supporting Local Businesses: He has worked to promote local economic development, creating initiatives to support small businesses and stimulate growth in the community.

Bolton’s commitment to public service has earned him numerous accolades, including the 2024 Home Rule Hero Award. He was recognized in Miami’s Legacy Magazine as one of the leading influencers in Florida. As he begins his third term, residents can expect continued dedication to improving the quality of life in Tamarac.