Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton Honored With 2024 Home Rule Hero

TAMARAC – Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton has been recognized with the 2024 Home Rule Hero Award by the Florida League of Cities (FLC) for his unwavering commitment to representing the City of Tamarac and safeguarding the home rule powers of Florida’s cities during the 2024 legislative session.

Home rule, the ability of a city to address local issues with minimal state interference, is a crucial aspect of local governance. Commissioner Bolton, along with other award recipients, worked diligently throughout the legislative session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities, and advance the League’s legislative agenda.

“I am humbled and grateful to receive this award,” said Commissioner Bolton. “As a local official, I believe it is essential to protect the home rule powers that allow us to serve our communities effectively. I will continue to advocate for the interests of Tamarac and all Florida cities, ensuring we can address local issues and make decisions that benefit our residents.”

Dedication of Local Officials

“The dedication and effort of these local officials who tirelessly advocated for local decision-making was a difference-maker this legislative session,” said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “On behalf of the League and its legislative team, we’re proud to recognize each of them and thank them for their service.”

Commissioner Bolton’s tireless efforts have made a significant impact on the City of Tamarac and the state of Florida as a whole. His commitment to protecting home rule powers ensures that local governments can respond effectively to the unique needs of their communities.

The Home Rule Hero Award is a testament to Commissioner Bolton’s unwavering dedication to serving the people of Tamarac and upholding the principles of local governance. His leadership and advocacy have made a lasting impact, and his recognition as a Home Rule Hero is well-deserved.