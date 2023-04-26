Local News

Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton of Tamarac Reappointed to Broward League of Cities Board of Directors

Vice Mayor, Marlon D. Bolton

 TAMARAC – Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton, City of Tamarac, District 1, was appointed to serve on the 2023-2024 Broward League of Cities’ Board of Directors, following a commission consensus, during Tamarac’s Regular City Commission Meeting, on Wednesday, April 26.

Bolton will be sworn in at the Broward League of Cities’ 66th Annual Gala, on June 17, 2023, at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, marking the start of his third consecutive term in this role. The new term runs until May 2024.

As part of the Broward League of Cities’ Board of Directors, the Vice Mayor is responsible for communicating with fellow municipal officials, employees and constituents concerning actions taken or to be taken by the Board of Directors or the general membership. All Directors are responsible for bringing issues of collective importance to the attention of the Board of Directors.

The Broward League of Cities is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resolving issues facing Broward County’s 31 cities at the local, county and state level.

 

