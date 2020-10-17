Broward County Restaurant and Bar Hours Extended

Establishments can serve food and alcohol until midnight

BROWARD COUNTY – Effective immediately, on-premise consumption of food and alcohol is extended by one hour, until midnight, for all establishments in Broward County.

Emergency Order 20-28 prohibits dine-in service between 12AM and 5AM, and alcohol consumption in open containers or to-go cups remains prohibited in public spaces such as beaches, beach boardwalks, parks, streets, parking lots and other areas identified in the order. Take-out and food delivery are still permitted.

Complete details of the new Emergency Order concerning all establishments serving food or alcohol are contained in Attachment 2.

Social distancing and facial covering requirements, restaurant capacity limits and sanitation and safety requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in effect.