Tamarac Receives $50,000 Grant toward Caporella Park Enhancements

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac received a $50,000 Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for its Caporella Park enhancement project.

“We thank the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for this grant that will allow us to further enhance our beloved Caporella Park with new amenities that our residents are sure to enjoy,” said Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton, who represents the City’s District 1, where the park is located.

The Caporella Park enhancement project includes adding a splash pad, picnic shelter, covered fitness area, playground unit, a non-motorized boat launch and restrooms. In addition, the parking lot will be expanded.

Caporella Park is a medium-sized park located at 5200 Prospect Rd. The City began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted in FY 2020. Tamarac anticipates constructing starting in the summer of 2021, during which time the park will be temporarily closed.