3rd Annual Caribbean Celeb Basketball Tournament in Miramar – May 25th

Caribbean Celebrity Basketball Movement LLC (CCBM) Presents Opportunity For Companies To Promote Their Brands By Sponsoring The Organization’s 2019 Basketball and Musical Showpiece.

MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Celebrity Basketball Movement LLC (CCBM), one of the world’s advocates of charity, has officially announced the date for its 2019 annual tournament.

The Organization, which pride itself in providing for the needy intend to use this year’s showpiece to raise money for charity.

This year’s event will be the 3rd, coming on the heels of two previously successful annual tournaments.

The 3rd Annual Caribbean Celeb Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the V.E.H Youth Enrichment Center, 7000, Miramar Parkway in Florida.

The unique aspect of this year’s event is that four different basketball teams, each sponsored by well-established record labels, Universal Records/Hill Top Records, VP Records, E2 Productions and HeavyBeat Records will take part in the tournament.

And it gets even better!

Entertainment and Sports

The event will also include a blend of Musical rendition and Sports, featuring renowned artists such as Shanna Lee, Peter G, MC’s G Cole, Sir Rockwell, and TC Flexx.

Surprise guest Artists and a Reggae Vibes Showcase Free Concert featuring International Reggae Artist Ed Robinson, the Extraordinaire Mr. Mical Rustle, Songstress Marcia Ball and Jahdon straight out of Jamaica, taking place at the Shirley Branca Park Bandshell stage which is located on the same compound.

3rd Annual Caribbean Celeb Basketball Tournament Celebrity Players

Players like Jemere Morgan (Gramps Morgan’s son), Rasheed Hammond (Beres Hammond Son) Beresford (Inferno) Hammond (Beres Hammond son)King (Taffy) Thompson (Marcia Griffiths son), will be joined by the likes of Kashief Lindo, Alexander Star, Chvdow, Tenor Blue and GMAC to complete the list of featured players.

Deca (aka Maurice Smith), a 3x Olympian and world championship silver medalist will also feature in the event. Aly Asili (aka Brandon Simpson),a 2x Olympian and 2x world champion relay medalist,2006 IAAF Ranked World #2 and Asian games silver medalist in 400m will also take part in the event.

The most interesting aspect of this year’s showpiece is that it offers sponsors a wide range of positive platform designed to market their brands and make business connections that will last a lifetime.

“We have always felt the need to help the less privilege ones in the society. This is what humans are made for—to reach out to others and give them a sense of belonging, helping them to realize their dreams in the best possible way, and we are glad that so many companies and organizations share in this vision,” said Joanna M Chin Loy, Organizer of The Caribbean Celeb Basketball Movement LLC and part-owner of JTMC Enterprise.

Money that will be realized from this year donations will be used to purchase musical instruments/equipments and computers for Jamaican schools suffering from poverty, to initiate “Sounds For The Youth Program.”

What Is In It For Sponsorships

Companies and organizations that will sponsor this year event will benefit much in the following order:

Sponsor’s company/organization name and logo will be featured in all of CCBG advertisements; this will expose the company’s brand to a wide variety of followers.

Sponsor’s company will receive access to JTMC Enterprise, and Joanna Marie’s global community of followers.

Throughout the duration of the event, sponsor’s company will be thanked for its sponsorship.

Sponsor’s company will gain a lasting connection with JTMC Enterprise that will allow it future advertisement opportunities and help in future events.

Many media outlets will be covering the event, and through these platforms, sponsor’s company will receive a lot of positive exposure.

Sponsor’s company will have access to connect with CCBG other sponsors, in order to build relationships for the future.

3rd Annual Caribbean Celeb Basketball Tournament Sponsors

Based on the above sponsors list, it is clear that the CCBG 3rd annual tournament is an event no company can afford to miss.

For more information about CCBM and the CCBG annual event, click here.