“King Of Lovers Rock” Beres Hammond Returns To Broward Center

Beres Hammond Never Ending Tour 2019 at Broward Center For The Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jamaican reggae superstar Beres Hammond returns to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in his Never Ending Tour 2019 on Sunday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Hammond’s latest album, Never Ending, landed in the top 10 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Sales Chart and the top 25 of Billboard’s Independent Album Sales Chart. His more than two dozen releases include Music is Life and One Love, One Life which were both nominated for Grammy® Awards as “Best Reggae Album.”

Known as the “King of Lovers Rock,” Hammond’s hits include “Tempted to Touch,” “I Feel Good,” “Putting Up Resistance,” “Rockaway,” “No Disturb Sign.” He was awarded the Order of Jamaica for his contribution to the nation’s music industry.

Rolling Stone Magazine reported, “A specialist in intimate love songs often told from the viewpoint of the blue-collar, ‘common man,’ Hammond has been described as his country’s Marvin Gaye, and also its Springsteen.”

Tickets are $25 to $125 with $120 tickets for the Jet Blue Flight Deck at the Club Level. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues.

Buy tickets online at Broward Center or Ticketmaster; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.