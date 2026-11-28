Jamaica Luxury Travel on Show for U.S., Canadian Advisors

Advisors toured Port Antonio, Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, including an eco boat tour with the Alligator Head Foundation.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) hosted a group of luxury travel advisors from the United States and Canada on a weeklong familiarization tour to showcase Jamaica luxury travel, according to a news release.

The Nov. 8-14 tour took the advisors beyond the traditional resort stay. They visited some of the island’s top hotels and took excursions in four major tourism areas: Port Antonio, Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.

Key facts

Who: Luxury travel advisors from the U.S. and Canada, hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board

Luxury travel advisors from the U.S. and Canada, hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board What: Weeklong familiarization tour of Jamaica’s luxury hotels and attractions

Weeklong familiarization tour of Jamaica’s luxury hotels and attractions When: Nov. 8-14, 2026

Nov. 8-14, 2026 Where: Port Antonio, Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios

Port Antonio, Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios Partner: Alligator Head Foundation, for an educational boat tour in Port Antonio

During the week, the advisors explored each resort town’s distinct character. They gained first-hand knowledge of the hotels, attractions and experiences available to travelers looking for premium, personalized vacations in Jamaica.

Sustainable Tourism in Port Antonio

A highlight of the trip was an educational boat tour in Port Antonio. The excursion focused on sustainable tourism, marine conservation and ongoing efforts to protect Jamaica’s natural environment.

The JTB arranged the tour with the Alligator Head Foundation. The organization’s mission includes finding and delivering new solutions to strengthen national, regional and global policy for ecosystem resilience and adaptation to climate change.

The visit underscored the importance of building environmental sustainability and responsible tourism into Jamaica’s tourism development. It also introduced the advisors to the natural beauty and ecological significance of Portland.

Jamaica Luxury Travel: The Hotels

The tour also spotlighted Jamaica’s established luxury hospitality sector, with stays and visits at a select group of properties across the island.

The JTB thanked its hotel partners for their support and hospitality during the visit:

Ocho Rios: Jamaica Inn

Jamaica Inn Montego Bay: Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Tryall Club and Half Moon

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Tryall Club and Half Moon Port Antonio: Trident Hotel

Trident Hotel Negril: The Cliff Hotel

Building Ties With the Travel Trade

The tour is part of the JTB’s ongoing effort to strengthen relationships with international travel trade partners and give luxury advisors first-hand knowledge of the destination.

After experiencing Jamaica’s hotels, attractions and cultural and environmental offerings, the advisors are better placed to recommend the island to clients, the JTB said. That helps promote Jamaica in the competitive luxury travel market.

From Portland’s dramatic coastline to Montego Bay’s celebrated hospitality, Negril’s laid-back charm and the attractions of Ocho Rios, the tour showed the range of luxury experiences Jamaica offers.

See also: Jamaica Courts Luxury Travel Advisors in Montego Bay