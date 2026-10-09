Courtney Washington Opens Brooklyn Fashion House

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Jamaican-born designer Courtney Washington has opened a new fashion house at Restoration Plaza. He brings his signature style to the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Located at 1360 Fulton Street, Suite 200B, above the post office, the Courtney Washington Fashion House offers an intimate boutique experience. It is designed to make shopping feel personal.

The opening follows Washington’s collaboration with Age Friendly Central Brooklyn on its annual Fashion Show for Seniors. That event drew the event’s largest turnout to date and spotlighted style across generations.

“It was an emotional event as everyone had such a great time,” Washington said.

A New Look in Bed-Stuy

The Restoration Plaza location gives the brand a fresh setting while construction continues at the landmark Central Brooklyn complex.

“This new space is the new look, new feel, new groove for the brand. It’s a temporary space because of the work being done at Restoration Plaza,” Washington said. Washington designed the boutique to feel like a natural extension of each customer’s closet. “When you come in, you feel like you’re in your wardrobe, so it’s set up purposely for that. So when you come in, you feel like you’re in an extension of your wardrobe,” he said.

The concept gives shoppers a closer connection to the Courtney Washington brand, with collections presented in a welcoming space built around individual style.

Timeless Style, Community Roots

Trained at Pratt Institute and the Fashion Institute of Technology, Washington has built his label around femininity, beauty and timeless design. His collections favor lasting silhouettes over fleeting trends. They encourage women to express their individuality with confidence.

Models showcase Courtney Washington designs on the runway at Restoration Plaza

The new fashion house extends Washington’s vision beyond clothing. It turns the shopping experience into part of the lifestyle his label represents.

Restoration Plaza, a cultural and commercial anchor in Central Brooklyn for more than 50 years, connects the boutique to a longstanding hub for commerce, culture and civic life. In addition, Washington’s arrival adds another creative business to the historic Fulton Street corridor.

His work with Age Friendly Central Brooklyn also reinforces a broader message: Fashion and self-expression have no age limit. The seniors’ runway show highlighted style as a source of confidence, creativity and social connection.

The Courtney Washington Fashion House is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Washington is inviting Brooklyn residents and visitors to explore the collection and experience the brand in person.

“Remember, life is fabulous. Life is groovy, so keep enjoying it. Life is filled with fashion, so come in and shop,” Washington said.

With its personalized setting, community ties and focus on timeless style, the new Courtney Washington boutique brings Caribbean fashion influence and an independent designer’s point of view to Bed-Stuy.