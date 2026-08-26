Jamaica Installs Karl Bryan As Honorary Consul In Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Karl M. Bryan, a Jamaican-born longtime Richmond community leader, has been installed as Jamaica’s honorary consul in Richmond. This renews the country’s honorary consular presence in Virginia after nearly four decades of service to the region.

Bryan was formally presented with his Writ of Commission on Sunday during a ceremony at Carena’s Jamaican Grill. The event was attended by Jamaican community members, state and local officials, family and friends.

Introducing Bryan, Chantelle Edwards, counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, highlighted his military career and professional accomplishments. She also highlighted his 37 years of service to Richmond’s Jamaican community.

“This ceremony marks the culmination of a lifetime devoted to service, leadership and advocacy,” Edwards said. “As he assumes the responsibilities of honorary consul, Lieutenant Bryan becomes only the second person to hold this esteemed position in Richmond, renewing a proud tradition of Jamaican honorary consular representation in the city that spans nearly four decades.”

Honorary consuls support Jamaican nationals abroad by offering guidance on passport and citizenship matters, facilitating certain notarial services and assisting citizens in times of need, Edwards said.

“Lieutenant Bryan has expressed a clear commitment to advancing Jamaica’s interests in the Commonwealth of Virginia and deepening the bonds between Jamaica and its diaspora community,” Edwards said. “Given his distinguished record of service, proven leadership and deep connection to both Jamaica and Richmond, we are confident that he will discharge these responsibilities with integrity, distinction and dedication.”

Jamaica expands consular reach

Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires, a.i., at the Embassy of Jamaica, said the appointment is part of the Government of Jamaica’s effort to strengthen its honorary consular network in the United States. Moreover, the government aims to extend its reach into key communities and deepen engagement with the Jamaican diaspora.

Calling the role “an appointment of trust,” Salmon said Bryan’s military service, international business experience and community leadership have prepared him to represent Jamaica effectively.

Salmon also pointed to opportunities to expand cooperation between Jamaica and Virginia in tourism, logistics, agriculture, education, technology, manufacturing, the creative industries and professional services. She urged Jamaicans in Virginia to support Bryan and help identify opportunities to strengthen Jamaica’s engagement across the commonwealth.

Bryan pledges service and partnership

Accepting the appointment, Bryan thanked the Government of Jamaica, the Embassy of Jamaica, his family, friends and the Jamaican community for their confidence and support.

Bryan called the appointment one of the highest honors he has received. He said his mission will be guided by “service, partnership, opportunity and community.”

He pledged to make the honorary consul’s office a visible resource for Jamaicans in Richmond and throughout Virginia. Additionally, he will work with the Embassy and Jamaica’s other honorary consuls to identify opportunities that benefit the community.

Bryan said youth engagement will be a priority, including encouraging young people to participate in community and international programs and build skills in technology, languages and other fields needed in a changing global economy.

“We want to welcome every Jamaican who comes here,” Lieutenant Bryan said, encouraging newcomers to connect with the Jamaican community rather than becoming isolated.

He also said he wants to help cultivate the next generation of Jamaican leaders. This will continue the work of Jamaica’s honorary consular network.

The ceremony also recognized former Honorary Consul Beryl Walters-Riley. She was commended for more than 20 years of service to Jamaica and the Jamaican community in Virginia.

Her attendance underscored the continuity of Jamaica’s honorary consular representation in Richmond. It showed the foundation established through her service.

Jamaicans across Virginia may contact the Office of the Honorary Consul or learn more about its services at consuljaric.org.

The event ended with community members congratulating Bryan and pledging support as he begins the role.