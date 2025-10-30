Tamarac: Donate Essential Items for Jamaica Hurricane Relief Efforts

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is launching a Jamaica Relief Drive to provide aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa. Residents are encouraged to donate essential items to help families and neighborhoods recover from the storm’s devastation.

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm, made landfall on October 28, 2025, near Black River in St. Elizabeth Parish. The hurricane brought sustained winds of 185 mph and storm surges of up to 13 feet, resulting in widespread flooding, extensive power outages, and severe damage to homes, roads, and other infrastructure across Jamaica.

How You Can Help

The City is accepting new, unopened items only at multiple drop-off locations. Pre-loved or used items cannot be accepted.

Donate Essential Items

Tarps, tents and sleeping bags

Flashlights, batteries, generators and solar-powered lights

Canned and non-perishable foods, water

Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, hairbrushes, washcloths

Work gloves, industrial sponges

First-aid kits

Donation Drop-Off Locations

Tamarac City Hall: 7525 NW 88th Ave.

Fire Station 15: 6000 Hiatus Road

Tamarac Community Center: 8601 W Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac Recreation Center: 7531 N University Dr.

Fire Station 36: 7499 NW 72nd St.

Hours: 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.