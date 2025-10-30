Local News

Tamarac: Donate Essential Items for Jamaica Hurricane Relief Efforts

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
City of Tamarac - Donate Essential Items

City of Tamarac - Donate Essential Items

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is launching a Jamaica Relief Drive to provide aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa. Residents are encouraged to donate essential items to help families and neighborhoods recover from the storm’s devastation.

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm, made landfall on October 28, 2025, near Black River in St. Elizabeth Parish. The hurricane brought sustained winds of 185 mph and storm surges of up to 13 feet, resulting in widespread flooding, extensive power outages, and severe damage to homes, roads, and other infrastructure across Jamaica.

How You Can Help

The City is accepting new, unopened items only at multiple drop-off locations. Pre-loved or used items cannot be accepted.

Donate Essential Items

  • Tarps, tents and sleeping bags
  • Flashlights, batteries, generators and solar-powered lights
  • Canned and non-perishable foods, water
  • Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, hairbrushes, washcloths
  • Work gloves, industrial sponges
  • First-aid kits

Donation Drop-Off Locations

  • Tamarac City Hall: 7525 NW 88th Ave.
  • Fire Station 15: 6000 Hiatus Road
  • Tamarac Community Center: 8601 W Commercial Blvd.
  • Tamarac Recreation Center: 7531 N University Dr.
  • Fire Station 36: 7499 NW 72nd St.

Hours: 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

South Florida Organizations Respond to Hurricane Melissa

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Sun Life Stadium is new home for the 2010 MIAMI CARNIVAL

August 21, 2010

Quotable Caribbean Sayings – December 30th

December 30, 2011

Miami Beach Requiring 60-Day Notice of Substantial Rent Hikes

February 9, 2022

The American Friends Of Jamaica 3rd Annual South Florida Gala Honoring Tony Hart And Food For The Poor

May 3, 2007
Back to top button