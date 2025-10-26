Miramar activates emergency relief for Caribbean

Miramar – As Hurricane Melissa intensifies in the Caribbean, it is expected to impact islands in its path in the coming days. The City of Miramar has mobilized a citywide relief effort. This is to support Caribbean neighbors in preparation for the storm’s potential devastation.

Recognizing the vulnerability to the approaching hurricane, Miramar city officials are calling on residents and businesses to join in a united relief effort. This effort aims to collect and deliver essential supplies to the impacted islands.

The initiative aims to ensure that critical resources such as tarps, water, flashlights, sleeping bags, batteries,trash bags, work gloves, boots, non-perishable food items, personal care items, and first aid kits are ready. These supplies will be shipped immediately following the storm’s passage. Note: No used clothing or linen will be accepted.

Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam said, “Our hearts go out to these islands as they brace for Hurricane Melissa. Miramar is home to a vibrant Caribbean community, and in times like these, we stand together as one. We are committed to providing relief and hope as they prepare for this disaster. Our collective action reflects the compassion, strength, and unity that define our great city.”

Drop Off Locations

Drop off locations are open 24/7 at the following Miramar Fire and Police stations:

o Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

o Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

o Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street, Miramar, FL 33027

o Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

o Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

o Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025

Miramar remains steadfast in its mission to support Caribbean communities during times of crisis and will continue to lead with empathy, resilience, and action.

