S Hotel Montego Bay Wins USA Today’s Reader Choice

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has lauded the achievement of S Hotel Montego Bay on being named the Best All-inclusive Caribbean Resort for 2026 by USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best Awards.

Minister Bartlett has also commended Sunset at the Palms Resort, Negril on securing fourth place in the same USA Today ranking.

Minister Bartlett said “this is a tremendous accomplishment and welcome news as the tourism sector recovers following the passage of hurricane Melissa. To be able to remain top of mind among travellers and secure such prestigious accolades is proof of the resilience of our local properties, including S Hotel Montego Bay and Sunset at the Palms, and their continued commitment to always providing excellent service regardless of the circumstances.”

Seventh Anniversary of S Hotel Montego Bay

He made his comments yesterday, January 7. He was giving the keynote address at the launch of Suga’s remake of Bobby Bloom’s hit song, “Montego Bay.” This event also celebrated the seventh anniversary of S Hotel Montego Bay. The occasion was marked by the announcement of S Hotel Montego Bay securing the coveted award.

In response owner Chris Issa said “we didn’t know how well we were going to do but we were really hopeful. Especially with the after effects of Melissa, we felt that if we won this award it would be a good boost for Jamaica, for our tourism industry, and we’re so happy that we did.”

Congratulating the hotel’s’ team for making it possible, Mr. Issa also pointed out that this was the hotel’s third international tourism award in just three months.

Recording artist Suga received praise for her version of “Montego Bay.” This song is backed by VP Records and Penthouse Records. It features a professional video that showcases the famous city.

Major Transformation Coming

Minister Bartlett also shared that a big change is being planned for the waterfront. This will stretch from Montego Bay’s cruise ship pier in the west to Falmouth in the east. The goal is to reimagine Montego Bay. This plan aims to make it “the most significant tourism destination in the entire Caribbean.”

In outlining the new vision for the area, Minister Bartlett gave an assurance. He stated that “there will be no single destination within the Caribbean area that will have the kind and quality of product that Montego Bay will have when we are finished.”

Casino Crescent of the Caribbean

The reimagined look of Montego Bay will include two mega hotels in the Rose Hall area. This will create what Mr. Bartlett described as “the casino crescent of the Caribbean” and the world’s first innovation township to be developed in the nearby community of Barrett Town. He said discussions with a leading international architect with Jamaican roots, but who was not named, commence today.

After Hurricane Melissa, only 42 percent of Montego Bay’s hotel rooms have reopened. The rest will open in November. Minister Bartlett asked for understanding about the situation. He promised that they will return with a better and more exciting tourism experience. This will help Jamaica grow and develop even more.

Marketing Blitz

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s aggressive marketing drive to fully rebuild tourism post hurricane Melissa, picks up on Wednesday, January 14. That is when Minister Bartlett will leave the island to lead a team on a marketing blitz beginning in New York.

This will be followed by a trip to attend the FITUR international tourism tradeshow in Spain.

There will also be a visit to London and three days in South America before going on to Canada and then to India.