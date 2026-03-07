Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards 2026 Feature Hope Markes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – History, Excellence and Inspiration takes center stage at Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala, now in its second year. Come join us on Saturday, March 14 at 8 PM at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel for the signature International Women’s History Month event. The event is an evening dedicated to celebrating extraordinary Jamaican women who continue to shape communities at home and across the Diaspora. Some 15 remarkable women are being honored this year.

Among the distinguished honorees is Hope Markes, who is set to make history in October 2026 as the first woman of color and the first Caribbean national to lead Kiwanis International.

On October 1, Markes will assume leadership of the 110-year-old global service organization, which has clubs in more than 80 countries, marking a milestone not only for Jamaica but for Caribbean leadership on the world stage.

In an interview with journalist Calvin G. Brown, Markes reflected on the values that shaped her journey from Vineyard Town in East Kingston to the threshold of international leadership.

“Whatever I’ve accomplished, I attribute it mainly to being nurtured and loved by my parents and my family. They believed in putting children first.”

That philosophy carried her from the streets of Vineyard Town to Western Jamaica’s tourism corridor. Through her service with the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell, it led to a moment. That moment shows the growing influence of Caribbean vision and leadership worldwide.

Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Recipients 2026

The evening will also recognize an outstanding slate of trailblazers including:

The Most Honorable Portia Simpson-Miller , Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister;

, Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister; Fae Ellington , broadcaster & actress;

, broadcaster & actress; Professor Minerva Thame , first female dean of the UWI Medical School;

, first female dean of the UWI Medical School; J.C Lodge , artist;

, artist; Cedella Marley , philanthropist;

, philanthropist; Althea Laing , fashion model, educator and image consultant;

, fashion model, educator and image consultant; Dr. Reem June Daley , founder of the Miss Jamaica UK pageant;

, founder of the Miss Jamaica UK pageant; Dr. Terri-Karelle Johnson , author and host; Ionie Ramsay-Nelson, services to law enforcement;

, author and host; Ionie Ramsay-Nelson, services to law enforcement; Jhaniele Fowler-Nemdhard , netballer;

, netballer; Rhonda Walker-Walters , social intervention strategist;

, social intervention strategist; Carla Moore , artist, academic, activist;

, artist, academic, activist; Nancy McClean , first female hotel manager at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

, first female hotel manager at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeith, our guest speaker for her service to faith and community development

Special honors:

Ambassador Aloun Ndombet-Assamba – Leadership Award

– Leadership Award Dr. L’Antoinette Stines – Cultural Icon Award

– Cultural Icon Award Dr. Lilith Fuller (New York) – Community Impact Award



This signature event is more than a celebration, it is an investment in the future. Proceeds will support the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Scholarship Initiative, helping empower the next generation of leaders.

Tickets – Sponsorship and Donations

Secure your tickets now:

https://lyndontaylor.ticketspice.com/jamaican-women-pinnacle-awards-gala-2026

If you are unable to attend, you are warmly invited to support the mission by making a donation to the schol

arsh

ip f

und.

Come out and be part of a historic evening celebrating Jamaican excellence, leadership, and the enduring power of women who continue to inspir

e th

e wo

rld.