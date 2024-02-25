Remembering Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan: A Tribute to the Morgan Heritage Legend

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Peter “Peetah” Morgan, lead singer of Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage, died February 25 at age 46. His death was confirmed on the band’s social media platforms.

No cause of death or where he died has been disclosed.

An official statement from Morgan Heritage’s publicist, posted to social media, read:

“With deep love in our hearts, the @morganheritage family is saddened to share that our cherished husband, father, son, brother, and the renowned lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Morgan, passed on today, February 25th, 2024. May Jah beckon us towards redemption, for love remains our sole guiding light. In advance, the family extends heartfelt gratitude for the abundant love and support being offered. At this time they seek your unwavering prayers as they navigate this journey. Kindly honour their need for privacy as they heal.”

Peetah led the band on most of its hit songs which include Don’t Haffi Dread, Down by The River and Reggae Bring Back Love.

Along with siblings, Gramps, Una, Lukes and Mr. Mojo, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for their Strictly Roots.

The New York-born artist was one of Jamaican singer Denroy Morgan’s many children. The group formed in the early 1990s. After a lone album for MCA Records, achieved sustained success working in Jamaica with producers such as Bobby Digital.

It was Bobby Digital who produced Don’t Haffi Dread and the 1999 album of the same name which contained Down by The River, Reggae Bring Back Love and Send us Your Love which confirmed Morgan Heritage as bona fide stars.

Peetah also released a number of solo songs such as My Makeda, Caribbean Queen and 365 Days of The Year.