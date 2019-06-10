Protoje Drops New Video & Kicks of U.S. Summer Tour

Protoje Drops “Not Another Word” ft. Lila Iké & Agent Sasco

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, and philosophical thinker Protoje takes his message to the streets of downtown Kingston, Jamaica, on his new video for “Not Another Word.”

On the call-to-action anthem (out April 26 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Easy Star Records) he recruited fellow Jamaican comrades Agent Sasco (Assassin) and Lila Iké.

“Not Another Word” is Protoje’s first new material since his GRAMMY-nominated album A Matter Of Time.

On this visually-stunning guerilla street rally (directed by RD Studios), the trio bands together to address hypocrisies and encourage people to take responsibility for their actions.

“It was important to me that we touched on everyday scenes that aren’t uncommon to see when we take a look at happenings in Jamaica. I wanted the video to be grounded in our everyday reality. The video director Ruption really understood the vision and came up with the idea to capture a lot of the scenes using a ‘God’s Eye’ point of view. It was a vibe,” Protoje says about the visual.

Protoje will kick off his Summer 2019 Tour spanning North America and Europe in mid-June.

In the U.S., he joins fellow GRAMMY-nominees and Easy Star label mates Rebelution for 20+ city tour starting in Albuquerque on June 13.

He will also headline a free NYC concert at Prospect Park for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! on June 27 and wraps the tour on September 1 at Dry Diggings Festival in Placerville, CA.

Amidst these dates, he has a series of solo shows and festival spots throughout Europe as well as a coveted slot on Jamaica’s annual music festival Reggae Sumfest on July 20.

TOUR DATES:

JUNE 13 – ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 14 – FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 15 – CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 16 – SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 19- FRESNO, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 20 – AVILA BEACH, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 21 – SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 22 – BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JUNE 27 – BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN FESTIVAL – NEW YORK (USA) – FREE CONCERT

JUNE 29 – CATALPA FESTIVAL – AUXERRE, FRANCE – FREE SHOW

JUNE 30 – FESTIVAL COULEURS CAFÉ – BRUXELLES, BELGIUM – BUY TICKETS

JULY 4 – CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA – MILAN, ITALY – BUY TICKETS

JULY 5 – REITHALLE – BERNE, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS

JULY 6 – SUMMER JAM FESTIVAL – COLOGNE, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS

JULY 7 – AFAS – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BUY TICKETS

JULY 20 – REGGAE SUMFEST, MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 1 – BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

JULY 31 – PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 2 – PORTLAND, OREGAN (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 3 – NEW YORK, NEW YORK (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 4 – ASBURY PARK – NEW JERSEY (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 8 – OYAFESTIVAL – OSLO, NORWAY – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 9 -CENTRALSTATION – DARMSTADT, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 11 – SZIGET FESTIVAL – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 14 – ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 15 – ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 16 – COCOA, FLORIDA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 17 – BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 18 – ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 20 – ATLANTA, GEORGIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 24 – MORRISON, COLORADO (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 29 – MESA, ARIZONA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 30 – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

AUGUST 31 – LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA) – BUY TICKETS *

SEPTEMBER 1 – PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA (USA) – BUY TICKETS

* with Rebelution