Jamaica Aviation Expo 2026 Returns to Kingston

Free Tinson Pen event spotlights aviation careers, STEM activities, aircraft displays and scholarships for Jamaican youth and families.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Aviation Expo 2026 will return to Tinson Pen Aerodrome on Saturday, Nov. 7, offering a free, family-friendly showcase of aviation careers, technology and education from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by Captain Altitude, the second annual expo will connect young Jamaicans and families with pilots, engineers, aviation professionals, industry leaders and educational institutions.

Aircraft Displays, STEM Activities and Career Opportunities

Visitors can explore aircraft displays, remote-controlled aircraft demonstrations, drone displays, flight simulators, aviation career exhibits, interactive STEM activities and information about aviation scholarships. The program also includes a Kiddies Village, entertainment and giveaways.

Organizers said the University of Technology, Jamaica, aviation authorities and international industry stakeholders are expected to participate.

Building Jamaica’s Aviation Workforce

Celene Gordon, founder and director of Captain Altitude, said the expo aims to make aviation careers feel attainable.

“Aviation Expo is more than an event; it is a platform to inspire the next generation and a live ecosystem of Jamaican pilots, engineers, aviation professionals and innovators,” Gordon said. “We want every child, young person and hopeful professional to recognize that a career in aviation is within reach.”

Organizers expect more than 2,000 attendees. The expo aims to strengthen Jamaica’s aviation community and create pathways to education, youth development and employment.

Aviation Expo 2026 Event Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Venue: Tinson Pen Aerodrome, Kingston, Jamaica

Admission: Free

Host: Ian “Ity” Ellis