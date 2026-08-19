Shevrin Jones Congratulates Oliver Gilbert on Democratic Nomination

MIAMI, FL – Tonight, longtime public servant and former public school teacher State Sen. Shevrin “Shev” Jones congratulated Commissioner Oliver Gilbert on securing the Democratic nomination for Florida’s 24th Congressional District.

Jones’ Statement

“Tonight, I called Commissioner Oliver Gilbert to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory. They ran a strong campaign, and I wish him and their family well.

“I want to thank every volunteer who knocked on doors in the South Florida summer heat, every supporter who chipped in what they could, and every voter who cast a ballot in this election. Throughout this journey, we had thousands of conversations on porches and at kitchen tables, and I am so grateful for those who shared their concerns, ideas, and vision for our community. This campaign was never about me or any one person – it was about the future we want to build together, and that fight doesn’t end tonight.

“Looking ahead to November, I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect Democrats up and down the ticket. The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines, and I’ll be out there campaigning and organizing for our candidates because our shared values are worth fighting for, in this race and every one that follows.

“To my family, my team, and this community that raised me and that I love – thank you for everything. This isn’t goodbye to public service; it’s a new chapter in the same fight for a Florida that families can actually afford. Let’s get to work.”