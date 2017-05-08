Miami Carnival 2017 Set to Showcase the Diversity of The Caribbean

Insanely Colorful Costumes, Classic Caribbean Sounds of Steel Drums, Caribbean Food and Drinks, Mega Concert, Corporate Pavilion, Arts & Craft Village, are main Ingredients for Miami Carnival – Sunday, October 8, 2017

MIAMI -Miami Carnival is Mas. Miami Carnival is Steel Pan. Miami Carnival is Pageantry. The cultural Miami backdrop of the beach, perfect weather and heritage neighborhoods is a massive draw for those on the Carnival circuit.

Miami Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture. Each year in May, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc. (“MBOCHC”) traditionally unveils its lineup of Miami Carnival cultural events, trumpeting its parade, festival, concert.

Sunday, October 8, 2017 is set for the 34th annual celebration of Miami Carnival. The parade of bands and concert will be held again at the Miami Dade-Fairgrounds (10901 SW 24 St, Miami, FL 33165) from 11am-11pm. This expertly curated festival has become a Miami destination phenomenon that allows one to experience one of the largest Caribbean Carnivals in North America.

“Miami Carnival is a real and tangible layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history and cultural identity of Caribbean people”, states Joan Hinkson, Miami Broward Carnival One Carnival Host Committee Chair. “Miami’s rich cultural heritage mixture of Caribbean, Latin and other ingredients makes it the perfect destination and a fitting end to the Carnival season before folks head to Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival”.

Carnivalists come from around many locations of the world, including; Denmark, Japan, Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua, Bermuda, Africa, London and New York, to name a few. Miami Carnival showcases its rich heritage to take full advantage of that heritage and provides both visitors and residents alike the opportunity to ingrain themselves into the fabric of the community while adding the entertainment value.

“We are excited to partner again with the Miami Broward Carnival. Each year the festival organizers enhance the planning and execution with bigger and better ways to showcase the Caribbean Heritage from all over the world and particularly in the Miami Dade area,” says Connie Kinnard-Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development for the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Miami Carnival is not only a visible spark to the South Florida cultural tourism economy, but also embodies a lifeline to thousands of South Florida residents of Caribbean descent, irrespective of language or ethnicity, who yearn for a quality of life that celebrates their musical, artistic, and culinary traditions,” noted Marlon Hill, general counsel for Miami Carnival.

The array of signature events offered for the Miami Carnival 2017 season include:

Junior Carnival

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – Noon – 10pm

Fantastic Friday

Friday, October 6,2017 – Miami Broward Carnival Duck Work Lunch Time Bacchanal. Noon – 4pm

Friday, October 6, 2017 – Miami Broward Carnival King/Queen/Individual/Panorama

Competition. 4pm – 11pm

J’Ouvert

Saturday, October 7, 2017-Miami Broward Carnival Official J’Ouvert. 7am – 3pm

Carnival Day

Sunday, October 8, 2017 – Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert. 12noon -11pm

For more event locations, concert artists, list of registered Mas Bands and more information visit Miami Broward Carnival or follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.