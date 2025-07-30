Caribbean Airlines Adds Extra Flights for Spicemas 2025

St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce that Caribbean Airlines will increase airlift to Grenada with additional flights from Trinidad and Barbados during the height of Spicemas 2025. This timely expansion strengthens regional connectivity and ensures greater access to one of the Caribbean’s most authentic and high-energy cultural festivals.

Caribbean Airlines has confirmed extra services between Trinidad, Barbados, and Grenada on August 8th and August 15th, 2025. These dates are strategically aligned with the peak of Spicemas celebrations, providing added convenience for regional travellers, returning nationals, and Carnival lovers eager to immerse themselves in Grenada’s unmatched festive energy.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd, expressed her enthusiasm for the move, stating, “Spicemas continues to grow as a must-experience cultural event in the Caribbean, and the additional flights from Caribbean Airlines are both timely and essential. They not only improve regional connectivity but also affirm Grenada’s position as a leading destination for culture, music, and celebration. We are committed to working with our airline partners to ensure visitors can access Grenada seamlessly, especially during high-demand periods like Spicemas.”

The GTA remains dedicated to enhancing Grenada’s airlift strategy, improving access to the island year-round, and ensuring that signature events such as Spicemas are supported by robust transportation options.

For travel updates and event highlights, visit www.puregrenada.com or follow @puregrenada on all major social media platforms.