Shinehead To Headline “Return Of Rub A Dub Festival” In Atlanta

ATLANTA – Music giant Shinehead will take center stage in Atlanta on Saturday, August 16, 2025, headlining the long-awaited Return of Rub A Dub Festival — a powerful celebration of Jamaica’s foundation sound and sound system culture. Known for groundbreaking classics like “Strive,” “Billie Jean,” “Golden Touch,” and “Who the Cap Fit,” Shinehead brings his dynamic performance and signature fusion of Reggae, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, and Soul back to the Southeast.

Sharing the stage with Shinehead are some of Jamaica’s revered musical trailblazers: Brigadier Jerry, Anthony Malvo, Carlton Livingston, Sir Alexander, and Tony Screw of the legendary Downbeat The Ruler sound system. Together, this elite lineup will reignite the spirit of Rub A Dub, transporting fans to an era where the mic met the sound system — raw, live, and unfiltered.

Rub A Dub Festival Debut

The inaugural Rub A Dub Festival debuted in October 2021 in Lithonia, Georgia, powered by Fame of Agony Sound and MelloFam, with support from Shinehead, Brigadier Jerry, and others. Though not an annual event, its cultural impact was lasting. This year’s revival, held on Fame’s birthday, is more than a reunion — it’s a milestone for Reggae’s evolution in the U.S.

“This event is a homecoming for fans in the Southeast who’ve supported Shinehead since day one,” said Acclaim PR, the artist’s publicist. “People constantly ask, ‘Where’s Shinehead?’ Well, he’s here — and he’s bringing fire to Atlanta.”

Beyond the mic, Shinehead will also select vinyl with DJ Papalotl aka Buttahfly as Kingston 12 Hi Fi. Together, they spin rare, roots-heavy tracks on wax — championing a sound system tradition rooted in consciousness and community.

“Rub A Dub is about legacy, message, and memory,” said Shinehead. “We’re not just playing songs — we’re preserving a culture and giving flowers to the ones who built it. These messages still matter: hardship, hope, injustice, love, unity.”

This year’s lineup reunites audiences with foundation voices who helped shape Jamaica’s musical story. Artists like Anthony Malvo and Sir Alexander continue to hold space in the Southeast Reggae scene, bridging generations and reviving the Rub A Dub spirit with every lyric and riddim.

Rub A Dub festivals are more than entertainment — they’re living archives. While many veteran artists now live in the U.S., UK, or Canada, the sound remains global. These events keep the flame alive.

In May 2025, Kingston 12 Hi Fi expanded its reach with #KGN12Radio, streaming authentic Reggae, Rocksteady, Roots, and Dancehall 24/7 online at www.kingston12hifi.com. Based in Los Angeles, the collective also hosts #RubADubThursdaysLA at the historic Starlight Ballroom, continuing to spotlight original sound system culture from coast to coast.

Real Rock Anniversary

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Shinehead’s seminal album “Real Rock,” featuring the anthem “Strive.” In 2024, his trailblazing debut single “Billie Jean” celebrated its 40th anniversary — a testament to his artistry’s staying power.

While Shinehead hasn’t released new solo music since pandemic-era standout tracks “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “The Makings of You,” he remains musically active. He’s featured on the recent single “Life” with Sir Alexander. Other notable releases include “Tribulation” (Dennis Brown cover, 2020) and the King Jammy produced “Hearts of Fire” (2019) and “Party Hard” (2018).