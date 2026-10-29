Entertainment

Protoje Surprises at Sharkies Seafood Festival

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 minutes ago
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Govana at Sharkies Seafood Festival
Govana

Lila Iké and Govana feature at the Runaway Bay event as organizers look ahead to a 2027 return.

 

Govana at Sharkies Seafood Festival
Govana

 

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica — Protoje’s surprise appearance added star power to Sharkies Seafood Festival 2026, which brought fresh seafood and live Jamaican music to Sharkies Beach in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on October 19.

The Heroes Weekend event featured Lila Iké, Govana and Armani, with the festival’s promoter reporting a strong turnout and no reported incidents.

Lila Iké, Govana and a Protoje Surprise

Lila Iké
Lila Iké

“The festival also delivered some exciting moments, including a few surprise appearances, among them reggae superstar Protoje, along with several other special guests,” the promoter said.

“Overall, we believe that all the performers, supported by their talented backing bands, delivered outstanding performances and gave the audience excellent value for their money.”

Promoter Reports Strong Turnout

“We were extremely pleased with the turnout, as patrons came out in great numbers to enjoy the festival and the vibrant atmosphere,” the promoter said.

The promoter credited collaboration between organizers and police for patrons’ safety and said the event concluded without any reported incidents.

Sharkies Seafood Festival Plans 2027 Return

The next Sharkies Seafood Festival is scheduled for Heroes Monday, October 18, 2027, according to the promoter.

“We are grateful to everyone who came out and supported the event, as well as to all the performers, sponsors, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to its success,” the promoter said.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back for an even bigger and better experience!”

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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