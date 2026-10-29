Protoje Surprises at Sharkies Seafood Festival

Lila Iké and Govana feature at the Runaway Bay event as organizers look ahead to a 2027 return.

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica — Protoje’s surprise appearance added star power to Sharkies Seafood Festival 2026, which brought fresh seafood and live Jamaican music to Sharkies Beach in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, on October 19.

The Heroes Weekend event featured Lila Iké, Govana and Armani, with the festival’s promoter reporting a strong turnout and no reported incidents.

Lila Iké, Govana and a Protoje Surprise

“The festival also delivered some exciting moments, including a few surprise appearances, among them reggae superstar Protoje, along with several other special guests,” the promoter said. “Overall, we believe that all the performers, supported by their talented backing bands, delivered outstanding performances and gave the audience excellent value for their money.”

Promoter Reports Strong Turnout

“We were extremely pleased with the turnout, as patrons came out in great numbers to enjoy the festival and the vibrant atmosphere,” the promoter said.

The promoter credited collaboration between organizers and police for patrons’ safety and said the event concluded without any reported incidents.

Sharkies Seafood Festival Plans 2027 Return

The next Sharkies Seafood Festival is scheduled for Heroes Monday, October 18, 2027, according to the promoter.