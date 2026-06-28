Christopher Ellis Drops Damian Marley-Produced “My Sound”

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae’s sound system spirit takes center stage as acclaimed vocalist Christopher Ellis returns with “My Sound,” a high-energy new single. It is produced by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and released through Ghetto Youths International.

Salute to Sound System Culture

Built for big speakers, packed dances, and global reggae playlists, “My Sound” is a bold salute to Jamaica’s iconic sound system culture, sound clashes, and selectors. It also honors traditional DJ styles—the foundation that helped carry reggae from Kingston street corners to the world stage.

Ellis delivers his signature blend of classic reggae soul and modern edge. He channels the pride, energy, and community that define Jamaica’s dancehall spaces and sound system yards. Moreover, as the son of Rocksteady legend Alton Ellis, he continues to honor a towering musical legacy. At the same time, he shapes a voice and movement of his own.

The release lands during a breakout stretch for Ellis, following standout appearances at SXSW London and a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Jazz Café. These are milestones that reinforce his growing international profile and his place among reggae’s most compelling contemporary voices.

“My Sound” extends the momentum of recent releases including “Still Go A Dance,” “Rub A Dub,” and “Stick Together.” In addition, it sharpens Ellis’ mission to preserve reggae’s roots while pushing the sound forward for a new generation.

More than a tribute, “My Sound” reads like a rallying cry for the culture. With Marley’s contemporary production layered over a classic reggae foundation, the track bridges eras. As a result, it unites longtime reggae fans, selectors, sound system enthusiasts, and dancehall audiences worldwide.

From the first drop, the record is built to move—bright, heavy, and unmistakably Jamaican. It has the kind of hook and rhythm made for radio, festivals, playlists, and late-night sessions alike.

With “My Sound,” Christopher Ellis doesn’t just revisit reggae history—he amplifies it. He carries the spirit of Jamaica’s sound system legacy into the present with confidence, clarity, and undeniable energy.

“My Sound” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.