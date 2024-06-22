Mr Easy’s “Drive Me Crazy” Turns 22: An Undeniable Dancehall Classic

NEW YORK – On any given night, somewhere in the world, Mr Easy’s global hit “Drive Me Crazy” is playing. From arenas to TV and film placements and celebrity love, “Drive Me Crazy” — 22 years later — helps define the Dancehall sound the masses love.

“I knew that there was something special about ‘Drive Me Crazy’ when I recorded it,” says Mr Easy. “Yet and still, I am humbled by the heights the record has reached.”

Produced by Tony “CD” Kelly on the infectious “Buy Out Riddim“, “Drive Me Crazy” captures the essence of Dancehall’s Golden era. As Mr Easy’s extraordinary vocals adorn the pulsating riddim, “Drive Me Crazy” commands listeners, inspiring crowds to groove fearlessly or sing verbatim.

Anniversary Celebrations

While celebrating the 22nd Anniversary of “Drive Me Crazy,” Mr Easy secured its placement in the acclaimed drama series, “Grime Kids“, now on BBC Three. The remarkable series channels the coming of age journey of 5 Black London teenagers, navigating inner city living, societal woes, racism and more to make it in Grime music. Set in the late 90s, the group helps take an underground phenomenon to worldwide status.

“This is a big achievement for me,” says Mr Easy. “The longevity of ‘Drive Me Crazy’ is a true testament that good music has no expiration and that Dancehall has a viable place in today’s music landscape. I am proud of the song and can’t think of a more rewarding TV placement than ‘Grime Kids’.”

The singer is taking the celebration on the road, with summer shows planned for New York, Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Oklahoma and more to be announced. From a slew of classics to his new banger “Dirty Dancer,” produced by DJ Baby Bang, Mr Easy proves timeless appeal and a knack for rocking every stage show. Mr Easy’s pen game matches his stellar vocals.

The “Drive Me Crazy” effect is massive! And TV is not the only place the hit song is buzzing. In a viral video, NBA star Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers is seen dancing and singing the Dancehall classic word for word, right down to the ad libs.

Big Ups!

Comments in response to the video poured in from fans, DJs and artists. While @djmoneyd said, “Bro I don’t play a Dancehall set at any gig for any crowd without dropping this classic,” while legendary Stone Love selector @geefus_stonelove gave the post his “trafffffffffffffic” stamp of approval.

“Long live ‘Drive Me Crazy’…..here’s to 22 more years of the classic,” says Mr Easy. “Grateful for Russell Westbrook and all fans, DJs, fellow artists and influencers, who have supported the song.”

Mr Easy is one of Dancehall’s signature voices, with staples on every DJ’s playlist. Whether it’s “Drive Me Crazy,” “Rain Again,” “Murder,” “Bashment Time,” “Silent Killer.” “Strangest Thing” or one of the crooner’s many other classics, Mr Easy leaves an indelible mark on Reggae and Dancehall music and culture.

Notably, “Drive Me Crazy” was also featured in the film “After the Sunset,” with Pierce Brosnan, Selma Hayek and Don Cheadle, while “Bashment Time” was featured in the cult classic “Belly.”

Mr Easy’s musical journey continues with a string of new red hot selections. In addition to “Dirty Dancer,” The international act is also enjoying incredible songs, including “Suffering” (Feat. Vazasha, Knowledge Records) and “You Belong Into My Life” (Stingray Records). Mr Easy absolutely nails his vocals on the diverse releases, which range from Lover’s Rock to festive Dancehall and Latin Club.