Mr. Easy’s International Scorcher ‘Guarantee’ Gets a Supercharged Lord Kimo Remix

NEW YORK – Popular Reggae and Dancehall artist Mr. Easy has wowed generations of music lovers over the course of his impressive career.

Much to his credit, the music mainstay has sparked an international buzz with his latest offering “Guarantee.” Notably, the festive song just scored a supercharged remix by leading UK producer Lord Kimo, renowned for his Dance and Electronic music productions.

Out NOW on all digital platforms, the Lord Kimo “Guarantee” remix (CTG/Sony Orchard) and supporting visual boast an accelerated tempo, robust with EDM elements.

Lord Kimo turns up the heat with the fiery remix, which places it in prime position to further appeal to listening audiences. The newest iteration of Mr. Easy’s “Guarantee” is a whole vibe bound to drive everyone to move.

Dually impactful, the Lord Kimo “Guarantee” remix offers music lovers another version of an already red-hot song, while boldly capturing Mr. Easy’s diverse style of music. Now more than ever before — it’s clear that Mr. Easy can seamlessly transcend music genres, spaces and time with his signature sound and brand.

“My goal as an artist is to make timeless music everyone can enjoy,” says Mr. Easy assertively. “I believe that “Guarantee” is a relatable song that will gain even greater traction and reach with the Lord Kimo remix.”

The upbeat “Guarantee” single, produced by T Lab Studios/King Dreamz Entertainment (Dist. VPAL Music), connected with core audiences and sent shockwaves upon its release this summer. The song came at a much needed time in the world, allowing listeners to escape to a fun place where “Niceness is Guaranteed.”

The accompanying “Guarantee” music video further solidified the song’s grip on the “dance” community and international markets, especially Central America, South America, Africa and the U.S.

“Guarantee” is the lead single from Mr. Easy’s forthcoming “Legendary” album (Sony Orchard). The 9-track effort will boldy showcase Mr. Easy’s artistic versatility and appeal to a wide array of listeners, offering tunes that everyone can vibe to. From Afrobeat to foundation Reggae, Dancehall and more, listeners are “Guaranteed” to walk away musically invigorated with “Legendary,” which is set for a late November release.

As a teen, Mr. Easy migrated to New York from Trelawny, Jamaica, bringing with him a love of Reggae and Dancehall music and culture, which has served as a creative driving force since his 90s debut. Mr. Easy delivered a string of memorable songs in the late 90s, such as “Funny Man” (Joyride rhythm), “Man Ah Say a Who” (Rae Rae rhythm) and “Haters and Fools” (Bug rhythm). But it was the massive “Drive Me Crazy” (Buy Out rhythm) that catapulted the talent to mainstream status. Mr. Easy was signed to Motown Records and later, Qwest/ Warner Bros Records.

Lord Kimo is a previous member of the world renowned Asian Dub Foundation (ADF) band. Credited for his skillset

and passion for creating music and art in a number of genres and mediums, Lord Kimo has worked with scores of international acts including Public Enemy, Sean Paul, Gentleman, Dub Youth, The Wailers, Lee scratch Perry and many more as an artist or as a producer.