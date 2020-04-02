Christopher Martin Presents Live Stream Performance on VP Records YouTube Page

Official Kickoff Jamaica’s COVID-19 Fundraising Efforts

NEW YORK – VP Records artist Christopher Martin has joined forces with Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), KFC and VP Records for an at home concert to aid Jamaica’s health sector during the fight against COVID-19.

This event will be broadcasted live on the VP Records YouTube channel.

Set for Sunday, April 5th at 7pm EST on VP Records YouTube channel, ROJ has vowed to support the charity during the concert. To keep with social distancing orders, Christopher will perform from his home with a keyboard player.

This live stream performance will be the official launch to Jamaica’s COVID-19 fundraising efforts.

During Christopher Martin’s performance, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Gender Affairs, The Hon. Olivia Babsy Grange will introduce and announce the Telethon Jamaica which will take place on Sunday April 12th. She will also announce the fundraising link that can be accessed to donate.

The 6 hour live event will air on TVJ Jamaica. Titled “Telethon Jamaica, Together We Stand” which is inspired by a recent Richie Spice song, the goal is to bring Jamaicans together to support such an important cause which has affected many citizens globally.

In hopes to raise 10 million dollars in COVID-19 efforts, the telethon will feature performances by top Jamaican artists from their home. The lineup will be announced soon.

Telethon Jamaica is being spearheaded by an alliance of global diaspora organizations with the endorsement of the government of Jamaica. The Hon. Olivia Babsy Grange is the patron of the event.

Recently having released the anthem “Big Big” on the Aircraft Riddim, Christopher Martin is no stranger to partnerships and philanthropy, Chris has also been involved with AFUWI and The No Disrespect Campaign. Chris served as the face of KFC back in 2016 with its Big Deal campaign. He has also recently became an Ambassador for popular sneaker brand, Puma.